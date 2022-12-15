Gustavo Gutierrez writes, “The Son of God was born into a little people, a nation of little importance by comparison with the great powers of the time.

“Furthermore, he took flesh among the poor in a marginal area — namely, Galilee; he lived with the poor and emerged from among them to inaugurate a kingdom of love and justice. That is why many have trouble recognizing him.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.