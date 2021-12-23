With resounding hope, the prophet Isaiah foretold the birth of the messiah approximately 700 years before Jesus was born.
“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned. You have enlarged the nation and increased their joy; they rejoice before you as people rejoice at the harvest, as warriors rejoice when dividing the plunder. For as in the day of Midian’s defeat, you have shattered the yoke that burdens them, the bar across their shoulders, the rod of their oppressor. Every warrior’s boot used in battle and every garment rolled in blood will be destined for burning, will be fuel for the fire. For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, prince of peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the lord almighty will accomplish this.” (Isaiah 9:2-7)
In the first 39 chapters Isaiah primarily addresses the rebellion of Israel and warns of God’s upcoming judgment, while interspersing glimmers of hope throughout. Starting in chapter 40, Isaiah shifts his tone to one mostly of comfort and the promises of God’s blessings.
“Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her hard service has been completed, that her sin has been paid for, that she has received from the lord’s hand double for all her sins. A voice of one calling: ‘In the wilderness prepare the way for the lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be raised up, and every mountain and hill made low; the rough ground shall become level, the rugged places a plain. And the glory of the lord will be revealed, and all people will see it together, For the mouth of the lord has spoken.’” (Isaiah 40:1-5)
“This is what God the lord says — the creator of the heavens, who stretches them out, who spreads out the earth with all that springs from it, who gives breath to its people, and life to those who walk on it: ‘I, the lord, have called you in righteousness; I will take hold of your hand. I will keep you and will make you to be a covenant for the people and a light for the Gentiles, to open eyes that are blind, to free captives from prison and to release from the dungeon those who sit in darkness.” (Isaiah 42:5-7)
At the birth of Jesus, we see the fulfillment of messianic prophecies.
“But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.’” (Luke 1:30-33)
In the midst of our times of suffering and sadness or disturbing challenges, the light of Christmas is of hope fulfilled. Despite the very worst things we face, God sends us the very best.
“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’”(John 8:12)