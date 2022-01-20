When I think of the goodness of Jesus and all he’s done for me, my soul cries out hallelujah! Thank God for saving me.
There are a lot of people, that are no longer with us since the last time I talked with you. A lot of them did not make it into heaven.
Listen to me — now is the time to get your life right with the lord. To serve and obey him with all your heart. You could die at any time. If you are not born again, being in hell will open your eyes.
Do you realize how many people are in hell right now that died from COVID-19? Someone will say: “You don’t know if they’re in hell or not. Who do you think you are?” I am the apostle of the lord. I have a God living inside of me that knows everything and will tell me what I need to know.
There are a lot of Christians living in sin. I cannot believe the number of Christians that are gambling, committing adultery and fornicating. The fateful few of us that are left that hate sin must help these people before their souls are lost.
The church is so messed up, the world don’t even have a chance. Christians don’t realize once they start practicing sin, their names will fade out of the lamb’s book of life.
Jesus is about to come back to get his bride (the church). About 90% of his church is not ready.
The Bible declares: “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout; with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first; then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air; and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.
Do you know why the dead in Christ must rise first? From day one, people have been dying. Those that died in Christ, their bodies are here on Earth but their souls went to heaven.
When Jesus comes back in the rapture, these souls will be with him in the clouds. Then Gabriel will blow his horn. It will be like A-bomb blast. Graves will shake open by a great earthquake all over the world and people will come out of the ground and their bodies will rejoin their souls with Jesus.
Thus they will become a perfect spiritual body. The rest of the born-again Christians from all over the world will be caught up in the air, changing from mortality to immortality.
We must hurry. Jesus is coming soon! God bless!