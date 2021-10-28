There is not a day that goes by that I am not thinking about the people of the world.
My heart goes out for souls. Many souls are being lost every day because the majority of God’s churches have backslid. They simply will not preach the whole truth. They won’t even try to obey God’s commandments.
For that cause, a lot of the saints’ names have been blotted out of the lamb’s book of life. They still go to church, they teach and preach, and even run across the floor, but their names are no longer in the book of life.
There is another book in heaven also, called the book of remembrance. An angel writes down everything you say, everything you think, everything you do, and every place you go. It was assigned to you at birth to be with you 24/7, all the days of your life. It writes down every good thing and every bad thing concerning you.
Yet most Christians grieve the Holy Spirit and make Jesus cry with the things they say and do. You cannot serve this world and live holy, nor can you talk and live like the world and make it to Heaven.
I’ve said it before, please hear me. Hell is a terrible place. I know what it is like. I don’t want my worst enemy to go there. It is too horrible! Lying, stealing, hate and anger, adultery and fornication, backbiting and murder, disobeying God’s commandments and his will, and also the love of money will get your name blotted out of the lamb’s Book of Life.
Please hear me, I love you all. Even those of you that hate me. I love you the most. It is my job as an apostle to give you the whole truth of the word of God. Please hear me before it’s too late. God bless!