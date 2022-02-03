How many of you can say that God has been so good to you? If you know it, say amen!
We are living in the last days. That means that if we are going to make it, we have to work on our faith. Come on now, we might as well admit it. Some of us have gotten slack. The devil will take full advantage of it if we don’t tighten up.
I want to talk to you about healing. Jesus is our healer. The problem is, no one believes that anymore. I have talked to you about this subject before. This is just a reminder.
I ask the churches: Do you realize how many people have died and it was not their time? Did you know there are millions of people around the world who are sick or crippled and the Lord wants to heal them? We have to work on our faith.
The Bible declares: “And these signs shall follow them that believe: in my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; they shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly things, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” Mark 16:17-18.
If you are a born again Christian, this is talking about you. How do you get to that point?
It goes back to what I have always told you. You must fast, pray, read the word of God, worship the Lord with all your heart and obey his commandments. Watch your faith slowly increase.
Then you will have to trust God and do something. You have to pray for someone. It is not enough to just have faith. The Bible says: “What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? Can faith save him?” James 2:14.
“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” James 2:26.
Take it from me, it’s not always going to be easy. When I first began to pray for folk years ago, I was scared. I began to work on myself more and more. Then when I prayed for folk, the power of God was over me. It became so easy and there were great results.
You can do the same thing. For there is nothing impossible to those that believe. However, if you are not there yet and need prayer, or have someone that needs prayer, email me your prayer request. I will be more than happy to pray for you.
Then watch God move on your situation. I love you so much and always praying for you.