We are well into the New Year, and preachers have their work cut out for them.

There will be a whole lot more devils to fight than there was last year. Everyone has a New Year resolution. For most, it is about getting their bodies in shape. For men and women of God, it is also about getting our spirit in shape.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P.O. Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.