We all know that the electorate is a fickle part of American society. People love you for a day, and cast you off as soon as the sun sets. With political leaders, the cast off may be much quicker.
President Joe Biden is getting a huge dose of “I don’t like you any more, Joe,” and the Democrats, the majority of whom are staying rather silent, have to be shaking in their boots at the polling numbers.
The president was going to fix the virus issue, something he said multiple times that former President Trump couldn’t do. Yet, he is faced with a huge uptick in cases because of the delta virus, and he’s unable to do anything about it. He is pushing for 100 percent vaccinations among the citizenry and for a booster, or third, shot. All the while his southern border is in crisis with thousands of unvaccinated illegals crossing monthly.
An ABC News/Washington Post poll on Sunday showed his handling of the pandemic dropped from 62 percent in June to 52 percent, a huge 10-point drop. The same poll indicated that 41 percent of those polled did not approve of his response to the virus, with 7 percent undecided. In my view, that is huge, because the pandemic was the one thing that the Biden administration was able to hang its hat on.
Then came the debacle in Afghanistan. The administration has tried to put lipstick on a pig by sending the president out at daily pressers to stand by his decision and cite unconfirmed figures of the “largest airlift” in history. Yet, Biden fails to see that had he allowed the U.S. military to stay put and acted quicker getting people out of the country, the airlift may have been completed long before the Taliban took over most of the country.
That’s not to mention the fact that the failure to get American equipment out of Afghanistan is a mistake of huge proportions.
Interestingly, another ABC News/Washington Post polled last Friday saw 51 percent of Americans that disapprove of the job Biden is doing. Only 44 percent approve. Sixty-four percent of independents do not approve of Biden’s job performance.
Other polls are also indicative of President Biden’s woes. A recent Rasmussen Reports poll indicated that 52 percent of likely voters believe Biden should resign based on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just 39 percent say that he should not resign. Seventy-five percent of the Republican voters in the poll said Biden should resign while 32 percent of the Democrats and 48 percent of independents said he should leave office. Rasmussen’s running average approval index shows Biden had a net negative rating of 14 percentage points.
Real Clear Politics had Biden’s job performance at a net negative of four percentage points. Like Rasmussen, a USA Today/Suffolk poll also had Biden’s job performance at a net negative 14 percentage points.
Another poll — the NPR/PBS/Marist poll had Biden at 51 percent disapproval with 43 percent approval or a net negative of eight percentage points.
The Hill/HarrisX poll had Biden with a 49 percent approval yet that is a drop of six points from August where he enjoyed a 55 percent approval rating.
There is renewed talk on Capitol Hill — mostly among Republicans — of impeaching Biden. However, that is highly unlikely. First of all, the Democrats control both Houses of Congress. Republicans will never get an impeachment in the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives and even if they did, they would ultimately fail to get a conviction in the Senate.
There are those who want Republicans to work toward impeaching Biden. Radio/TV talk show host Mark Levin is one as well as Jenna Ellis, an attorney who once worked on the Trump campaign. Ellis, in particular, has talked about Biden’s border policies which have allowed thousands of migrants into the country illegally, many of them testing positive for COVID-19. She and Levin also cite Biden’s disregard for a Supreme Court decision barring eviction moratoriums when his Centers for Disease Control imposed another moratorium.
Both Levin and Ellis realize that the numbers are not in favor of impeaching Biden in the House or Senate. However, is impeachment talk a good marketing campaign for the 2022 mid-term elections? With Biden’s numbers tanking across the nation, would talk of removing him gain traction to the extent that it would lead Republicans to victory in both the House and Congress, maybe in sufficient numbers to actually have the real numbers to impeach and convict Biden?
It won’t be long before the mid-terms will be at our door step. Biden seems to be losing the American people at this point. What will Republicans do to improve their changes at the polls? What will Democrats do? It’s like a chess match, and it will all start playing out over the next few months.
Stay tuned!