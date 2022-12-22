John Bray

Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve activities have always required a leap of faith for believers. After all, if it takes nearly seven hours to fly from New York to Los Angeles, no one could deliver presents to children around the world in just one night. And there is no way a guy with a stomach like a “bowl full of jelly” could fit down a chimney or through cracks around doors and windows now that chimneys and fireplaces are much less common. Right? Maybe not.

Thanks to none-other than Albert Einstein, one physicist has endeavored to use cold hard science to prove that Santa can in fact make the trip. As a little girl, physicist Katy Sheen craved a rational explanation for Santa’s magic. Now, as a professor at the University of Exeter, she sometimes holds symposia to explain that scientific concepts like the Doppler Effect and the Theory of Special Relativity can explain how Santa can deliver presents to hundreds of millions of children in one night.Mixing science with the magic of Christmas is a tricky game, but Sheen thinks the miraculous things that Santa does can be explained rationally.

