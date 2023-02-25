“Look, I built a fuel cell.”
A what? Dad was holding a mayonnaise jar with a wired pencil flat across the top and some curls of metal dangling into a clear liquid.
Perhaps he saw fuel cells everywhere.
“See, this is an electro-light. And this is an ant-node.” I was 12, with no interest in fuels or cells or ant-nodes, but clearly he was proud of his crazy mayonnaise.
His fuel cell turned water into water.
It also generated electricity.
It was not commercially viable, and required nearly as much input electricity as it put out. But there were bubbles emerging along the dangling curls, little bubbles of oxygen and hydrogen, and little stubbles of electric current in the pencil wire.
It started and ended with the water. The first step was to break the H2O water into separate hydrogens and oxygens, then further split the hydrogens into protons and electrons. Electrons, when diverted along a wire, are the coveted electricity that can feed a circuit. The scrap protons, meanwhile, were routed through the salty spa of electrolyte, buzzing along stepping stones of charged ions, rambling over to the electrons at the far end of the circuit where, along with the oxygen discarded in the first step, they re-assembled into water.
Dad had previously made batteries, which shared some features of the fuel cell. A battery is a self-contained source of electrons and electric flow. At one metallic electrode, electrons flow out into the winding wiring of a circuit, toward the other electrode, made of a different metal, that has a higher affinity for those electrons.
Meanwhile, both electrodes dangle in electrolyte, where they slowly dissolve, dripping a counter flow through the electrolyte’s ion forest, to complete the circuit. Eventually, the battery dies when the electrodes dissolve completely.
The fuel cell, by contrast, had an outside supply of electrons, coming from the water, that could be easily replenished, instead of using up the electrodes. The fuel cell electrodes were both made of platinum, from strips Dad had cut from an old aircraft turbine (part of the usual bewildering jetsam in his workshop) and he curled them into dangles.
They were used to detach the electrons from the hydrogen in the water and then to reattach them at the end of the circuit. Electrons are like candy to oxygen, both attractive and sticky. Oxygen, then, mopped up the hydrogen fragments like wet tires rolling over beach sand there at the second electrode, and they recombined into water.
In both battery and fuel cell, liberated electrons loop laps along wire leads, powering electrical loads and leading to the other electrode.
Dad was also intrigued by an analogous split: of air, diverted, then recombined, over a wind-fueled sail.
He built a sailboat.
It started and ended with wind. At full sail, the fabric of the main canvas on his sailcraft split the air into windward and leeward. Air diverted to leeward, buzzing rapidly over the belly of the sail, provided the coveted lift that drew the boat forward.
The windward air, routed instead across the sail underbelly, rambled to the far end of the sail, where windward and leeward re-assembled wind streamlines at the leech of the sail.
Likewise, Mom muscled through sailing outings on her own fueled cells.
It started and ended with perseverance.
She could walk only with crutches, after a bout with polio in 1961 left many of her muscle cells flaccid. Her preferred walking surfaces were smooth-paved and ever-stationary. But boarding the sailboat was an exercise in the unpaved and non-stationary: the dock teetered on waves and tides; there was a huge gap, uneven and occasionally insurmountable, between the dock and the boat; and the boat deck was salty with seawater and slippery to crutch tips.
She should have been helpless and foundering, unable to draw forward. Instead, with gritted teeth and girded dangling limbs, she planted her crutches against the woodspace between planks and slowly, hip by hip, swung across the bounding dock, angled over the narrow opening of briny deep, then dropped onto the gunwale of the boat. Seated, she hand-swiveled each leg around and onto the deck, ready to ride.
Instead of pity and woe, she exuded zeal and glow, electric or not, delighting in a liberated muscle out there in the sunshine, and making her own crazy mayonnaise.