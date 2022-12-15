I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change.

I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box117 Maury, NC 28554.