I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change.
I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth.
I just want people to live for the Lord before it’s too late. Hell is literally enlarging itself to accommodate all the lost souls. Every day the devil tries to convince everyone that they have plenty of time.
For thousands of years people have been falling for it. Imagine all the people that Satan has convinced that there is no hell. A lot of people still believe that when you die you rot away in your grave.
As I have said before, your body does rot away but your soul and your spirit live forever.
How long will people listen to the lies that some preacher’s preach? They know people are sinning, yet they say “God understands. He is merciful.”
God is merciful but he is also a just God. If we do wrong there will be consequences.
Some people have been doing wrong for a long time. I am talking about saved folk. They don’t see anything happening to them, so they keep on doing the things that they do.
There is nothing happening right now because God is merciful and Jesus is praying for us. Once God puts his foot down, there will be no more hope.
Please let all of us saved folk get right with God before it is too late. Then we can win a lot of souls for the kingdom. The Bible declares: “Behold, ye trust in lying words, that cannot profit. Will ye steal, murder, and committ adultery, and swear falsely and burn incense unto ba’-al, and walk after other gods whom ye know not and come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, we are delivered to do all these abominations?
“Is this house, which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, even I have seen it, saith the Lord. But go ye now unto my place which was in Shi’-loh, where I set my name at the first, and see what I did to it for the wickedness of my people Israel. And now, because ye have done all these works, saith the Lord, and I spake unto you, rising up early and speaking but ye heard not; and I called you, but ye answer not; Therefore will I do unto this house, which is called by my name, wherein ye trust, and unto the place which I gave to you and to your fathers, as I have done to Shi’-loh. And I will cast you out of my sight, as I have cast out all your brethren, even the whole seed of E’-phra-im. Therefore pray not thou for this people, neither lift up cry nor prayer for them, neither make intercession to me: for I will not hear thee.” Jeremiah 7: 8-16.
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box117 Maury, NC 28554.