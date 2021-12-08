Healthy eating helps support a strong immune system. If you feel sick, please get tested for the flu or COVID-19 as your doctor recommends and quarantine appropriately if positive.
Q Is mustard good for you? There are so many to choose from, which is best? — KP, Greenville
A I didn’t enjoy the taste of mustard growing up, although I do use some now. There seems to be an ever-growing variety of mustards available to delight our tastes. I particularly liked a fresh cranberry mustard a friend in Florida gave me. I decided to order some online. The price per jar wasn’t too extravagant — $4.99 a jar. But I decided I didn’t really like it that much when the shipping charge, because it needed to be refrigerated, was $25. Damian Ganoe, an ECU senior dietetic student, shares some thoughts about the use of mustard in our diet.
Mustard is a commonly used condiment around the world. In the U.S., mustard is topped on hot dogs, cold sandwiches and pretzels. In Asia, it’s used in soups, salads and stir fry. In Germany, mustard tops bratwurst and other smoked meats. Compared to other common condiments consumed in America, mustard is by far the healthiest.
Ketchup, although it contains tomatoes, usually has high fructose corn syrup — 19 calories per tablespoon. Mayonnaise is high in calories at 94 calories per tablespoon, almost all of it fat. Yellow mustard has only three calories per teaspoon. It is made from mustard seed, vinegar, turmeric, lemon juice and paprika. In yellow and brown mustards, there is zero sugar, zero fat, low sodium and it comes packed with a delicious, zingy punch.
My grandmother, also known as “Mom-Mom,” takes a spoonful of yellow mustard whenever a leg cramp comes up. She does not know why it works, but it relieves the cramp almost instantly. The acetic acid or vinegar within mustard produces a hormone called acetylcholine which is essential for contracting muscles within the legs. I found a study demonstrating that athletes using it for alleviation of exercise associated muscle cramps did find it helpful.
Consuming vinegar won’t prevent cramping, it often relieves cramps as they are occurring. Thankfully for Mom-Mom and other mustard consumers out there, researchers are studying other possible therapeutic properties of vinegar including blood pressure reduction, antioxidant properties and blood sugar management. We don’t know how much or how often you must consume vinegar or mustard to get benefit.
There are different brands and flavors of mustard sold everywhere. Dijon mustard, honey mustard, spicy brown mustard and the classic yellow. If you check out the ingredients in the back of these bottles, you’ll find mustard seed, vinegar, and turmeric listed in just about every brand. Dijon mustard is made with white wine, while yellow mustard contains vinegar. Although honey mustard is especially tasty, be aware that it likely has sugar in it.
The main ingredient in all types of mustard, the mustard seed, has in its chemical makeup metabolites called glucosinolates. Broccoli, bok choy and other foods from the brassicaceae family also contain glucosinolates. Sinigrin within glucosinolates is an organic compound with antifungal, anticancer, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
Curcuma longa or turmeric within all mustard, is a micronutrient component called curcumin. The micronutrient associated with curcumin known as diferuloylmethane was isolated first by two scientists Vogel and Pelletier in 1815 at the Harvard College Laboratory. There is evidence that consumption of turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and plays a role in preventing the development of several chronic health conditions.
Although most mustard brands sold contain these three beneficial ingredients, what the mustard is used on also impacts our health. Using mustard on the cliché American diet of burgers, hot dogs and French fries outweighs mustard’s beneficial properties. Red meat contains large quantities of cholesterol, saturated fat and cancer-causing heme iron, nitrates and carcinogens. No matter how much mustard you use on your burger, eating too many can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, stroke, coronary heart disease, and some cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research suggests your intake of red meat be limited to less than 18 ounces a week.
Some brands of honey mustard could be made with high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient. Some experts believe that the overconsumption of high fructose corn syrup in soda, condiments, baked goods, and cereals contributes to the development of diabetes. If you regularly use mustard, your best bet is to buy yellow or brown mustard. If you look at the Nutrition Facts label on yellow mustard, you’ll notice it has 0 grams of fat, 0 grams of sugar and only 55 mg of sodium. Mustard can be incorporated into homemade salad dressings, fish sauces, marinades and deviled eggs.
A couple times per month, I enjoy making homemade baked sweet potato wedges and dunking them in mustard. A 4-ounce bottle of a brand name classic yellow mustard only costs $2.18, has 0 sugar and all the anti-inflammatory goodness as a 16-ounce of a different brand name spicy brown for only 3 dollars. When picking a mustard consider its contribution to health as well as the flavors and price.