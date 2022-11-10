Sometimes I wish that I could be more like Jesus. The compassion that he had, the love that he had for mankind, and he was very kind. Now, it is easy to be kind to people that are good, but what about the people that don’t like you, or those you don’t know?

I remember a time when I stopped at a store to get gas. I noticed someone sitting on the outside. They appeared to be homeless. Without even hesitating, I went into my wallet and gave him $8. I went in the store to pay for my gas and asked the clerk about the man outside. She told me that he is a nice guy, and he is homeless. She said that he didn’t bother anyone. Immediately, the Holy Spirit touched my heart. Upon leaving the store, I reached in my wallet and gave the man 20 more dollars. I told him that God loved him.

