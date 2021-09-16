“Glory, glory Hallelujah! Since I’ve laid my burdens down I feel better — so much better — since I’ve laid my burdens down.”
The definition of burden is: a heavy load to carry, a difficulty, trouble, trial, etc. We all have burdens in this life. We can continue to carry these burdens on our already worn-out backs or we can lay them down at the foot of Christ’s cross.
What will you do? Will you lay your issues down and trust God or will you continue to worry and stress over things you cannot control? If God has given you the ability to fix a matter by all means fix it, but there are issues that are way beyond our capabilities. These are the burdens we must lay down.
We often worry about world issues, politics and pandemics. We cannot manage these weights. We are not called to perform surgery on a world as badly damaged as this one. These issues weigh too much for us. God is the great physician and the master surgeon and only he can heal our badly broken world. We however can and should pray. Pray and give it to God. Let go of it and let God work it out.
Some of our localized — close to the heart issues need to be laid down as well. We want peace, right? Peace comes when we surrender the mess and stress to Jesus Christ. The Bible says: “Humble yourself under the mighty hand of God that you may be exalted in due time — casting your anxieties and heavy loads on him (Jesus), for he cares for you …”
Want to feel so much better — so much better? Want to be able to holler “Glory, glory Hallelujah” like the song says? If so, lay your burdens down.