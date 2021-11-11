Matthew 18:12 states: “if a man has one hundred sheep and one gets lost — he will leave the 99 on the hill and search high and low for the one. …”
Jesus goes on to stress that the shepherd rejoices more for the lost one found than the 99 that didn’t go astray.
Pastors, teachers, community leaders, coaches, parents — we all know a lost sheep. Ask yourselves, “Am I comfortable and satisfied hanging with the 99 or am I searching high and low for the one in my family, circle of friends, church, workplace, team and or community that needs finding?”
I think we all get comfortable with things — good or bad. We just accept things as the way they are, when in fact we should be reaching out and grabbing the hands of those drowning and pulling them to safety.
Years ago I saved a drowning swimmer. He struggled for awhile swinging his arms violently — then I swam away for a moment and left him. But I really didn’t leave — I watched carefully. At the right time, I grabbed him again and pulled him to shore.
There are many people in need of the safety of the shore. Jesus has called us to help others. He will do the soul saving but sometimes we need to physically and spiritually stand in the gap.
We should never get totally satisfied with the 99s in our lives. Instead pursue the one and lend a hand. I don’t think we fully grasp the true difference we can make in someone else’s life. Be the hands and feet of Jesus.