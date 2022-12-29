The New Year is just upon us. So is making resolutions, many that are never ever achieved. I wonder if the political parties will make resolutions in 2023 that change the political climate for the better?
I’m not registered as either a Democrat or a Republican. I am unaffiliated. I am generally a conservative thinker. I have no real experience in grassroots political races. I don’t know how to run a political campaign or how to finance one. In fact, a newspaper career, and an effort toward impartiality, has kept me away from the nuts and bolts of political races. I know how to criticize both parties and their members equally.
What I am, though, is an observer and an amateur analyzer. I’ve been observing political races in earnest since 1963 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Kennedy’s untimely death, for whatever reason caught my imagination. I liked Kennedy despite the fact I wasn’t old enough to vote back then. I thought he did some good things prior to his death.
One of his programs was specifically aimed at school children. It involved physical fitness and was tested in several states across the nation, involving some 250,000 students. The effort was to make American school children physically stronger.
I thought it was a great program. Kennedy’s untimely death left me wondering about what our country would have been like today had Kennedy been able to serve two full terms. We will never know.
Kennedy had plenty of detractors but many of his policies, especially economically, were spot on. I recall doing some newspaper research at an area library when I ran across the headline “Tax Cut Best Way To Hike Revenues: Kennedy.” The headline ran on a front-page story in The Daily Reflector dated Jan. 21, 1963.
I was in awe. A tax cut is a Republican Party idea to raise revenue, and coming from Kennedy, this headline obviously showed the conservative side of the Democratic Party back almost 60 years ago.
What has happened to the political parties since then? There was a time of cooperation, love of country, and love of fellowman that seems gone today. The camaraderie that people felt with one another is different today. Even families don’t take the time with one another as was the practice before and after my birth. We have changed, not only as a Nation, but as people.
My column last week mentioned I was tired of all of what 2022 brought to our country through the political realm. We have a real issue with each party trying their best to tear down all the people on both sides that they call enemies.
Sadly, when outright lying is part of that operation or efforts to affect elections (what the Twitter files have shined the light on) we have reached our lowest point in my view.
Someway, somehow, we need to stop it.
What has happened, I believe, is the fact politicians in D.C. have learned that their only goal in life is first get elected and then to get re-elected every two or six years. Yes, they may attend some committee meetings and do other things that are geared toward their districts. but they also have their eye on the next election.
That next election! Yes, it’s always on their mind. It guides how they vote on bills, what bills they push or don’t push, where they travel, where they do a town hall, and how they limit questions when in the public. It’s all about how it helps their re-election efforts. At the top of it all is fundraising for that election. How much cash can they bring in to spend against their opponent to beat that opponent up so bad he/she can’t win.
Most of us detest these beat-down commercials for weeks prior to an election yet they are apparently effective to voters who refuse to do research on their own. I’m saddened we’ve stooped so low as a people and country.
I am going to pray for a different political climate in 2023. I’m praying for parties that will work for “we the people” not for their next election. I’m praying for walks across the aisles on legislation. I’m praying for a gentler, kinder America. I’m praying politicians carry Jesus back into D.C. and that they become a part of living a life dedicated to him in all they say and do.
Will the Democrats and Republicans make resolutions that have all of us in a more rewarding atmosphere in 2023?
Come on folks. Let’s love one another instead of tearing each other down. Let’s demand better from all of our elected politicians.
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.