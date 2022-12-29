The New Year is just upon us. So is making resolutions, many that are never ever achieved. I wonder if the political parties will make resolutions in 2023 that change the political climate for the better?

I’m not registered as either a Democrat or a Republican. I am unaffiliated. I am generally a conservative thinker. I have no real experience in grassroots political races. I don’t know how to run a political campaign or how to finance one. In fact, a newspaper career, and an effort toward impartiality, has kept me away from the nuts and bolts of political races. I know how to criticize both parties and their members equally.

