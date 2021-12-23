No one knows exactly when Jesus Christ was born. We celebrate his birth on Dec. 25.
Think about your birthday. When you know that your birthday is only a few days away, you are expecting something good from someone. So why can’t we do the same thing for Jesus Christ?
We get excited and happy when someone blesses us on our birthday. No one wants to bless the Lord. The Bible says: “I will bless the Lord at all times, and his praises shall continually be in my mouth.” Psalms 34:1.
We don’t have much time left. So will you join me in making this the best birthday that Jesus Christ has ever had? You may say, “How on Earth can we do that?” In the couple of days that we have left, let’s witness to more people than we have ever done before.
There are a lot of people going through difficulties this time of year. Let’s take time out to pray for them with all our heart.
There are a lot of elderly people and handicapped people who need help this time of year. Some live by themselves at home. Some live at rest homes. Almost all of them are on fixed incomes. Do something special for them, and make the Lord smile.
Lastly, there are a lot of children who will suffer this time of year. Whether their parents are having it hard or made bad decisions with their finances, we still need to help these children. What if it was our children?
Jesus really loves the little children. If you really want to make him smile on his birthday, bless some children.
I want to also talk to you about the tornadoes that happened in the middle of our country last week. It hurt me to my heart. Some were working, and some at home preparing for Christmas just like us here in North Carolina. Then suddenly things are drastically changed forever. It did not happen to us, but I feel like it did.
The Bible explains that a lot of bad things will happen in the last days. Some things we can pray about and the Lord will send his angels to stop them. Prayer changes things.
This is not a time for us to be lazy Christians. Let’s catch on fire for God. Don’t you believe the word of God? Let’s start speaking to mountains that they may be moved.
That would really make the Lord smile. Merry Christmas. God bless!