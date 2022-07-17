I just want to say: I love children so much. It does not matter what race they are. They are so precious to me. That is why it is so important for me to write this message.
Our children are under attack from the enemy (the devil). God's true church must declare war before it's too late. We must wake up and realize that prayer truly changes things.
Let's start by talking about school shootings. It hurts so bad watching the news after a school shooting and you know why it all happened.
Yes, Jesus loves the little children and he wants to use them in these last days. Someone may say: "How in the world will the Lord use children?"
He can use them. They are full of faith, and not concerned with what people think. Unlike adults, they are innocent. They are not overwhelmed with sin. I told you before what the Bible said. "But Jesus said, suffer little children, forbid them not, to come unto me: for such is the kingdom of heaven.( Jesus will honor their prayers)." Matthew 19:14. "And when the chief priest and scribes saw the wonderful things that he did and the children crying in the temple and saying, Hosanna to the son of David, they were sore displeased, and said unto him, ( Jesus) hearest thou what these (children) say? And Jesus saith unto them, yea, have ye never read, out of the mouth of babes and sucklings thou hast perfected praise." Matthew 21:15 - 16.
This is one reason the devil wants to kill our children. God honors the words of little children.
What can we do about school shooting? Some of you may remember years ago, we had prayer in our schools. Ever since prayer has been taken out of schools, things have gotten worse and worse.
Remember what I have said before? Children have angels watching over them. This happens at birth, all the way until they are about 9 to 10 years old. Sometimes even longer. It depends on if the children are being taught about Jesus. If the children become rebellious and disobedient, the angels will leave them.
When there was prayer in our schools, there were angels all over the place. There was no way a shooter could enter in. We need prayer back in the school. Until that happens, every saved parent pray for your children before they leave your homes. Also, teach them to pray.
Pray for your unsaved neighbors' children also. Then watch what God does.