How many have gotten to the point of giving up, or not feeling like they were saved anymore? Some of us have begun to talk too much, hanging around the wrong people, not even able to feel the presence of the Lord anymore. Here lately, things are so easy to get on your nerves. Time after time you find yourself making all the wrong decisions because you’re not able to hear from the Lord.
If any of us are going through these things, it is time for us to work on ourselves. If not; it won’t be long before we backslide. The devil comes after us the hardest when we are the most vulnerable. What do we do? Start by thinking of the times when things in your salvation were really good. I’m talking about the times when you enjoyed reading your Bible, going to church and spending time with the Lord.
Remember how we used to worship him. That alone will let you know how much you miss him. The Bible declares: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” Philippians 4:8.
Some of us have gotten bored in our walk with the Lord. We get up everyday and do the same things. Some go to work, some go to school, we come back home, we go to church on Sunday. Some of us have just gotten really bored. The solution is to wait on the Lord. I don’t mean sit down and stare at the wall like you’re waiting for someone.
When we go out to our favorite restaurant, we sit at the table, and a waiter or waitress gives us a menu. We order our food, and when it is ready, they bring it to us. They waited on us. We can go out to witness to someone. There is someone in the world looking for hope. You could go out and bless somebody who is less fortunate. There are so many things that we can do. That is what waiting on the Lord is.
The Bible also says: “He gives power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength; Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall; but they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:29-31.
Let’s work on ourselves, and then go change the world. God bless!