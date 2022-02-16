The Farmville Public Library has many interesting and engaging events planned for the last half of February, beginning with our “Death by Chocolate” program for adults at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
What’s not to love about chocolate? It’s rich, dark, sweet and yummy. We’ll discuss chocolate’s origin and history, recipes, and its role in world culture and literature. The evening also will feature the tasting of several different chocolates, from small “bean to bar” chocolatiers to the mass-produced. Reserve your spot for this event by calling 753-3355 or emailing cwidney@farmvillenc.gov.
Adults are also welcome to attend the monthly Regional Reads Book Club. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, the group will be discussing the book “Just Plain Folks” by Lorraine Johnson-Coleman.
Johnson-Coleman invites readers to settle back for stories of bygone days in rural eastern North Carolina. Full of anecdotes and character sketches, Johnson-Coleman uses the book to explore the everyday lives and history of African Americans.
Beginning with her Southern kinfolk, she gains an appreciation and respect for wisdom shared by perfectly ordinary yet awe-inspiring African Americans. Johnson-Coleman grew up in New York City but often visited her grandparents in Farmville. There are still books available for checkout at the library.
Children pre-k through elementary are invited to our Black History STEM program at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Come celebrate the contributions of African American toy and game inventors by learning about and creating some of their inventions ... including the Super Soaker water gun and video games. Come dressed to play with water!
Angie Bates is the director of Farmville Public Library.