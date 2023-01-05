For over 15 years, our family has watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve. This heartwarming classic demonstrates how one unselfish person can improve the lives of numerous others.

As in countless movies and books, there is also a self-centered antagonist who shows the opposite effect. Henry F. Potter, the wealthy and bitter businessman and thorn in the side of the Bailey Building and Loan, occupies slot number six on the American Film Institute’s list of the 50 greatest villains in movie history.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.