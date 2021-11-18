When I opened my eyes this morning, the first words that came out of my mouth were words of prayer. I had my mind on Jesus.
Some people wake up fussing or complaining, thinking about all the things that they have to do that day. We must understand that God did not have to wake us up. That is something to be thankful for in itself.
You send your kids to school and then they get off the bus to come home. Have you ever told the lord, “Thank you for watching over my children.”
What if you got a big raise on your job? Would you immediately start thinking about all the things that you could do, or would you begin to thank the lord? What if you were coming home at night and a deer ran across the road and you missed it by inches. Would you say, “I was lucky,” or would you begin to thank the lord?
I was talking to my brother on the phone last week. He was coming home from work driving down the street. He was driving past a stop sign on his right when a car went through it doing about 45 miles an hour.
He said, “Oh man!” I asked what was wrong? Then he told me. I told him to tell the lord thank you and he said “Thank you Lord!” I also began to thank God. My brother could have been killed while I was talking with him on the phone.
On Thanksgiving Day I really begin to thank God For all the things he’s done all year. I let him know how much I love him and thank him so much for dying on the cross for me.
Then the Thanksgiving dinner with family is the icing on top the cake. All the love, and thanksgiving coming from everyone sitting in so great a setting.
Lastly, wherever we have a church service, we should enter in with praise, giving God thanks and lift up his holy name. God really requires it.
The Bible declares: “Know ye that the lord he is God. It is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise. Be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations.” Psalm 100:4.
We all need to do better about being thankful. Let’s start today.
I want to wish you, and yours a happy Thanksgiving and a blessed holiday season. Know that I’m praying for you day and night, and no matter what you’re going through Jesus loves you!
God bless!