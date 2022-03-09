Anyone reading Our State Magazine for the last two years may have noticed that Farmville has popped up in its pages a few times. Highlighting the artisanal environment of the town, an article in the December 2020 issue conveyed the notion that Farmville is a haven for artists and a home for art. It’s an apt description of a town that is located at the corner of commerce and creativity.
The unique story featured pictures and brief paragraphs about Lanoca Coffee Company, the Duck Rabbit-Craft Brewery, the Paramount Theater, the NC Furniture School, the East Carolina University GlasStation, Café Madeleine and the East Carolina ArtSpace. The article also referenced several dynamic businesses including Farmville Furniture Company, Plank Road Steakhouse, Little Rocket, and Vintage Point Toys and Collectibles. Also prominently highlighted was the Farmville license plate mural, one of many large-sized colorful paintings on the sides of historic buildings that together create the largest outdoor art gallery in eastern North Carolina. Full-page ads touting Farmville as a delightful destination filled with artistic pursuits appeared in the 2020 and 2021 December issues.
In last month’s issue, Farmville popped up again when the publication put a spotlight on one of Farmville’s own, artist Margaret Wells. The owner of Wiener Dog Pottery, Wells received an Honorable Mention in the annual Made in NC Awards. Sponsored by Our State Magazine, the annual competition recognizes and honors outstanding artisans, including craftspeople, chefs and confectioners throughout the state. Her woven clay basket caught the eye of the judges, and her award-winning piece of pottery brought attention to Farmville.
Wells says she has always loved woven baskets, and that the centuries old art form is what inspired her to create the clay basket. Her love of throwing clay and creating traditional functional pottery is what led her to open Wiener Dog Pottery on East Wilson Street in the heart of Farmville.
Nestled in a thriving downtown area, Wiener Dog is among the vibrant combination of commercial businesses, active nonprofits and artistic establishments. The Farmville Chamber of Commerce also sits in the midst of the beautiful paintings, glass pieces, woodwork and ceramics at the ArtSpace, a nod to the emphasis that the community with sophisticated charm has placed on creativity, innovation and the arts.
That emphasis helped create a renaissance that 10 years ago brought a declining downtown back to a vibrant and thriving arts community. It’s no wonder that a town that reinvented itself with the local arts community popped up in the pages of Our State Magazine.
Ribbon cutting
Café Madeleine, Farmville’s popular French bakery, will celebrate its Coffee Bar Grand Opening Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Following the event, the business at 3699 E. Wilson St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18. The extended hours on Friday, will include a “Happy Hour” with wine and cheese from 4-6 p.m.
As part of the celebration, Café Madeleine will be featuring two specialty coffees, a Bailey’s Latte, and a Bailey’s Cold Brew. A free biscotti comes with each coffee purchase.
Lori Drake is the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.