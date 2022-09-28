...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Farmville launched its new logo last week in the form of the letter “F” portrayed in four vibrant colors. The letter ‘F’ stands for Farmville but implied in that one letter are many of the descriptive adjectives that describe the town — like fun, friendly, festive, fine, fantastic, fabulous and forward-thinking. And a specific design element in the word Farmville in the marketing campaign indicates were a town full of fun.
Last Thursday, at the unveiling of the logo, the rain poured down — in torrents. But the FriendlyFarmville residents and visitors who had come for the unveiling at the Splash Pad just moved closer together under the tent and laughed as the water drenched everything. And the sunny FRIENDLINESS of the town shone through the gray skies as those with umbrellas graciously escorted people to their cars. Farmville used to be known as the Friendlist little town in the state, and while many things within the town limits have changed over the years, there is no limit to the kindness and the fellowship that can be found in the community today.
Festiveis another word that can be used to describe Farmville. In the past two weeks the town has celebrated two ribbon cuttings with the grand opening of two new venues on Main Street. The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Community Pavilion had a ribbon cutting ceremony with a huge number of people attending, including representatives of the USDA, dignitaries, town officials, visitors and residents. To add a fine point to the fanyastic celebration, the Walter Bolden and Company musicians provided wonderful entertainment.
Also, last week, the Farmville Community Arts Council unveiled their new art gallery next to the Paramount Theater with a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening. The Emily Monk Davidson Art Gallery is now the newest art space in Pitt County. The Paramount Theater celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and by 2022 the two buildings were joined together with easy passage from one to the other. It is a FANTASTIC way to bridge the old with the new, connect the past to the present and join the performing arts with the visual arts. The exhibit in the new gallery now showcases the ffabulous folk-art paintings by Ukrainian artist Olena Zintchouk.
In a forward-thinking way, the FCAC is prepared for the month of October and will bring a Ffu and a little bit scary event to Farmville when they present “An Evening of Poe.” It is a fictionalized version of a true story. It seems that there is a mystery surrounding Edgar Allan Poe’s death on Oct. 7, 1849. The play includes an investigation of his death along with a chill-filled evening of skits and readings of his most unnerving poems and stories. The play will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Paramount Theater. Before the play and at intermission, attendees can enjoy the artwork on display in the gallery.
The fact that “An Evening of Poe” includes poetry is fitting because Farmville is a town that recognizes National Poetry Month in April, and celebrates artistic pursuits whether it’s music, dance, or literary, or visual or performance arts all through the year. It is a town where business blossoms as the arts bloom — where creativity and commerce connect, and where a close look at the word Farmville in the logo and marketing campaign reveals a little “kick” in the letter “r.”
It’s a subtle way of saying that Farmville is a fabulous, fun, forward-thinking town with a little extra “kick.” The Chamber of Commerce invites you to come visit and blossom with us.