Farmville launched its new logo last week in the form of the letter “F” portrayed in four vibrant colors. The letter ‘F’ stands for Farmville but implied in that one letter are many of the descriptive adjectives that describe the town — like fun, friendly, festive, fine, fantastic, fabulous and forward-thinking. And a specific design element in the word Farmville in the marketing campaign indicates were a town full of fun.

Last Thursday, at the unveiling of the logo, the rain poured down — in torrents. But the FriendlyFarmville residents and visitors who had come for the unveiling at the Splash Pad just moved closer together under the tent and laughed as the water drenched everything. And the sunny FRIENDLINESS of the town shone through the gray skies as those with umbrellas graciously escorted people to their cars. Farmville used to be known as the Friendlist little town in the state, and while many things within the town limits have changed over the years, there is no limit to the kindness and the fellowship that can be found in the community today.

