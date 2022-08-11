One of my favorite things about Farmville’s downtown shopping district is its colorful and creative window displays, not only during the holiday season, but all year ’round.
Recently, I noticed a stunning array of beautiful dresses artfully displayed in the window of Hiks Fashions. A breezy white dress with black polka dots, perfect for these scorching summer days, caught my eye. Another clothing store, My Sister’s Place, takes donated clothing, and mixes and matches the pieces in the window drawing people in to make purchases where the proceeds go to The Center for Family Violence Prevention. Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts window features bright-colored, attention-getting backpacks and lunch boxes along with school T-shirts, reminding everyone that the start of school is just around the corner.
But my favorite window display right now is Woodside Antiques. There always is a bit of whimsy, and the current display is no exception with the colorful 5-foot-tall rooster gazing out at Main Street with an expressive watchful eye. It’s an apt depiction for a thriving successful town where there is “always something to crow about.” And even though it’s a sweltering summer, Farmville hasn’t slowed down. Much is happening and there is much to crow about.
Vintage Point Toys and Collectibles made a move around the corner from Wilson Street to 3722 N. Main St. The larger space provides more room to display favorite childhood toys and books. The front window features adorable old-fashioned dolls, gazing out on Main Street like the rooster, and an intricately built large wooden ship.
Across the street from Vintage Point Toys, work continues on the renovation of the Paramount Theater, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021. The adjacent empty building is being turned into a large gallery with handicapped-accessible bathrooms. The beautiful new space also will serve as a place for art exhibits, a space for receptions and events, and a welcoming venue where food can be offered during the intermission of theatrical performances. While the windows of this building are covered, two small openings remain so that curious onlookers can “peek in” and see the progress.
A few blocks down at the chamber office, our window boasts a large brass framed display board where we post items of interest. But this fall, we are also going to use it as a place to shine a spotlight on a different business every month. The highlighted business also will appear in our Constant Contact newsletter, our website, and in social media postings. We also are making some adjustments to our lobby so that we can offer more room to our businesses to display their promotional materials and calling cards.
We already have one ribbon-cutting event scheduled for the fall. On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m., the chamber will recognize and celebrate the opening of the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Pavillion. The new event space is located on South Walnut Street. Members of the foundation will be part of the ceremony along with representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Pharmville Drug is celebrating its second anniversary this summer while Café Madeleine is celebrating its third. Both businesses are an integral part of Farmville. Stop by and congratulate Staci Garner and Coleen Starling. And keep an eye on the window displays in Farmville. They are creative. They are fun. They are informative. They remind us that in Farmville, there is “always something to crow about.”
Lori Drake is director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau.