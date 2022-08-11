One of my favorite things about Farmville’s downtown shopping district is its colorful and creative window displays, not only during the holiday season, but all year ’round.

Recently, I noticed a stunning array of beautiful dresses artfully displayed in the window of Hiks Fashions. A breezy white dress with black polka dots, perfect for these scorching summer days, caught my eye. Another clothing store, My Sister’s Place, takes donated clothing, and mixes and matches the pieces in the window drawing people in to make purchases where the proceeds go to The Center for Family Violence Prevention. Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts window features bright-colored, attention-getting backpacks and lunch boxes along with school T-shirts, reminding everyone that the start of school is just around the corner.

Lori Drake is director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau.