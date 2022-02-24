February is Black History Month and the celebratory event dates back to 1925 when educator and historian Carter G. Woodson began campaigning for, in the language of that time, a “Negro History Week” to recognize and celebrate the contributions of black Americans in the United States.
One year later, Woodson’s dream became a reality, and the second week of February was chosen because both Abraham Lincoln’s and Frederick Douglass’ birthdays took place in that month. By 1976, the weeklong celebration expanded and became known as Black History Month, which we recognize and honor today.
“While the accomplishments of Black Americans should be celebrated all year long, February is the month when we focus on their innumerable contributions to American society,” says Melissa Kelly in her article entitled “Celebrating Black History Month.” Two recent development projects in Farmville stand testament to the notion of honoring and celebrating Black History all year, and especially during Farmville’s Sesquicentennial.
The first is the “Pocket Park,” or small outdoor space containing benches within a downtown area. Usually found in urban areas, Farmville is out front with its own Pocket Park on South Main Street, which features the H.B. Sugg Celebration Mural. Painted by artists Andrew Wells and Vincent Lee, the large picture on the side of the building came about through the collaboration with the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization to honor the school, its leaders, and its alumni. Sitting on one of the benches, people can gaze at the life size mural of the H.B. Sugg School, feeling as if they can walk into the picture and through the front door.
Visiting the Pocket Park is the perfect time to reflect on the past and remember Herman Bryan Sugg. He served as the Principal of Colored Schools in Farmville from November 1918 to 1959. In the 1957-58 school year, H.B. Sugg’s school had over 1,000 students enrolled in 12 grades, making it the largest single school unit in Pitt County. H.B. Sugg went on to become the first African American to be elected to Farmville’s School Board in 1965.
On the other side of South Main Street adjacent to the Farmville Community Center will be the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Pavilion. Scheduled to be completed by May 2022, the new outdoor event venue can be rented by community groups or individuals for meetings, reunions and other celebrations. There also will be an enclosed space that houses a kitchen, restrooms and a storage area to help facilitate a variety of events.
“It’s about the future but it’s also about the past,” says Dr. Alma Hobbs, president of the NRCS Foundation and Town Commissioner. Alma’s grandfather, Walter Bullock Sr. owned the land next to where the Pavilion will stand. That adjacent property is where his home stood in the 1940s and 1950s. In the next block over, his businesses thrived. Today, Farmville is known as a town of innovation, but it had its entrepreneurial beginnings in visionaries like Walter Bullock Sr. A barber by profession, Bullock owned a two-story building that featured a grocery store and a soda shop on the bottom and a theater on the top level. An advocate of education, he started a kindergarten for his grandchildren, hoping to ensure opportunity and success for them.
Both the Pavilion and Pocket Park are conveniently located in the downtown area and will serve Farmville now and in the future. But they also serve as reminders during Black History Month and throughout the year that black Americans made extraordinary contributions to their communities that everyone benefits from today. As the town observes its Sesquicentennial and, along with the country, celebrates Black History Month, Farmville has the opportunity to examine its past, engage in the present, and embrace the future.
Lori Drake is the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.