Shakespeare once famously asked, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.” But a name is significant, and a logo that symbolizes a town’s identity is important too. Farmville, a town that has been changing and evolving over the past 150 years is getting a new logo that Mayor John Moore will unveil on 5:30 p.m. today at the Splash Pad Park.
The new logo incorporates four striking colors and emphasizes the town’s name. Interestingly, Farmville wasn’t always Farmville. Back in the late 1700s, the residents who settled the area called it “New Town.” The original name could apply today because of all the things that are new to Farmville.
Last week, two wonderful ribbon cutting/grand opening events served as reminders that the town continues to grow and thrive. On North Main Street, The Emily Monk Davidson Art Gallery opened next to the historic Paramount Theater, as the newest art exhibition space in Pitt County. Their first showing featured Ukrainian artist Olena Zintchouk and her vibrant folklore paintings. On South Main Street, The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Community Pavilion enjoyed its first gathering of people as the venue hosted representatives from the USDA, town officials, dignitaries, community members and visitors at the celebratory event.
In the last few years, other additions have included the state-of-the-art library, trendy loft apartments on Wilson and Main Streets, and innovative businesses like Café Madeleine, Lanoca Coffee and Pharmville Drug. At the same time, Farmville has positioned itself as a unique and vibrant arts community with the addition of the GlasStation, the East Carolina ArtSpace and the North Carolina Furniture School. The huge murals painted on the sides of the historic buildings in the downtown district make Farmville the largest outdoor art gallery in eastern North Carolina.
With all this growth and change, Farmville needed a rebranding campaign. That came about as the Town of Farmville and the Farmville Group worked together with Scott Laumann, a graphic artist and marketing specialist. The result is not only a new logo, but a colorful and contemporary website, wayfinding signage, vehicle and business decals and marketing materials that will feature the logo. The unique design of the logo uses four striking colors and emphasizes the town’s name.
In 1872, the community incorporated and christened itself “Farmville.” Rooted in agriculture, the name aptly fit. Farmville blossomed as the tobacco plants bloomed. Today, Farmville still honors its agrarian past as it celebrates its new identity as an arts community located within a thriving downtown district. Located on the corner of creativity and commerce, Farmville now has a new logo that combines past and present.
The mayor will unveil the logo on a new mural painted on a building on the grounds of the Splash Pad Park, which is located at 3433 Park St., next to the Farmville Boys & Girls Club and across the street from the J.Y. Monk Park and the Little Red School. “What’s in a name?” If the name is Farmville, the answer is a thriving successful town with a storied history, an exciting future, and a marvelous marketing campaign.