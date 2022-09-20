Shakespeare once famously asked, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.” But a name is significant, and a logo that symbolizes a town’s identity is important too. Farmville, a town that has been changing and evolving over the past 150 years is getting a new logo that Mayor John Moore will unveil on 5:30 p.m. today at the Splash Pad Park.

The new logo incorporates four striking colors and emphasizes the town’s name. Interestingly, Farmville wasn’t always Farmville. Back in the late 1700s, the residents who settled the area called it “New Town.” The original name could apply today because of all the things that are new to Farmville.

Lori Drake is executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. Contact her at 753-4671 or loridrake@farmvillencchamber.org.