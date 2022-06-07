A rotating wind-powered sculpture, a 1934 Purina Chows “ghost sign,” and a modern-day musical mural are just three of the 20 points of interest on Farmville’s new Art Trail. Members of the community and visitors joined together last Thursday night at the H.B. Sugg Mural and Pocket Park to launch, celebrate and dedicate the 1.2-mile self-guided tour. The old trees in the “Pocket Park,” offered shade while the new comfortable benches provided seating.
Mayor John Moore welcomed people to the event. Commissioner Alma Hobbs talked about her former place of learning depicted in the mural of the H.B. Sugg School. She also showed how the huge painting captured the story of education with children walking toward the front door of the school and then leaving as professionals, like nurses, doctors, lawyers and businessmen. Within the mural, the life-like portrait of Principal H.B. Sugg adds a poignant note as he watches the accomplishments of his students. The perspective of the painting also makes it look like one could easily walk up the path and into the school. Members of the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization David Dupree, Gene Willoughby and Eloise Olds did just that years ago, and they shared their memories and experiences at H.B. Sugg School that led to future success. Eloise specifically talked about the influence her first grade teacher had on her.
Painted by former East Carolina University (ECU) graduate students Vincent Li and Andrew Wells, the mural came about due to the efforts of the Farmville Group, who sponsored several of the pieces of artwork on the new trail. Todd Edwards, a member of the Farmville Group, spoke about the initial meetings of the artists along with Alma Hobbs and members of the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization to plan the mural. As in all creative group projects, there were many ideas about how to tell the story of H.B. Sugg and the school. Li and Wells distilled those many ideas into a concise message, and then told the story with historical and heartwarming accuracy.
That’s what art does — it tells stories, and if there was a theme for the launch of the Art Trail that would be it. Farmville has so many stories that are told through the creative works displayed along the Art Trail. Several “ghost signs,” which are old hand-painted advertising signs that have been preserved on buildings over a period of time, can be found on the self-guided tour including the East Carolina Railway Mural. It preserves the original signage for the East Carolina Railroad Freight Depot dating back to 1925, which was at the center of the Eastern Belt Tobacco Trade. One of the most recent “ghost signs” is the Find It First in Farmville Mural, which was originally sponsored by Farmville’s Downtown Merchants Association in 1969.
The unique Art Trail, which is highlighted in a glossy map and brochure, also includes the wind-powered rotating “Baitball Sculpture” in front of the new state-of-the-art library. Created by sculptor David Riemer, the installment is made of copper and brass and was part of the Pitt County Arts Council’s 2021 DownEast Sculpture Exhibition. The installments in this well-known annual exhibition usually travel to other locations after a year but through generous donations, the Farmville Community Arts Council purchased the sculpture, and it remains in front of the library.
Each stop on the trail, which meanders through downtown Farmville, includes an audio recording by artists and local experts. QR codes along the way allow people to hear about the installment at the same time they are viewing it. The interactive approach brings the amazing art to life. As Farmville brings art to residents and visitors alike, the unique combination of creativity and commerce enhances the economic viability of the town. Whether it’s a sculpture, a “ghost sign” or a modern mural, art has become the face of Farmville and an endeavor to be celebrated. Art Trail brochures can be found at the Farmville Public Library and the Chamber.
