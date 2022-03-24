It is fitting that National Women’s History Month is observed in March since Abigail Adams penned her persuasive missive to her husband John on March 31, 1776. In that letter of important historical significance, Abigail, long remembered for being ahead of her time, wrote “... in the new code of laws ... I would desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them, than your ancestors.”
Unfortunately, John didn’t respond to her request as she would have desired. It took almost 150 years before the 19th amendment passed and women earned the right to vote, and subsequently, gained more and more independence over the years. Could Abigail Adams ever have imagined that women would take their place beside men in business, entrepreneurship, the arts and politics?
Today, women are building their own businesses, engaging in entrepreneurial endeavors, establishing themselves as artists, writers and musicians, and pursuing politics. Nowhere is that more evident than in Farmville, where an incredible force of females has creatively contributed to the community in recent years, blooming in their own right, while the once agricultural-based town blossomed into a bustling community of business and culture. There is no better time to echo Abigail Adams’ sentiment to “Remember the Ladies” than in the midst of National Women’s History Month.
Remembering, however, can be fraught with mistaken memories and inaccurate reflections, so let’s begin this conversation with the caveat that it will continue in the next column. The limitations of space for a column notwithstanding, this first column will attempt to start the long litany of successful ladies who deserve to be remembered.
Let’s start with some of Farmville’s business leaders and entrepreneurs. Bringing a little bit of France to Farmville is Coleen Starling who opened Café Madeleine on East Wilson Street a few years ago. Across the street is Margaret Wells, the owner of Wiener Dog Pottery. Wells recently won an Honorable Mention in the “Our State” Magazine competition — Made in NC Awards.” At the intersection of East Wilson and Main Street is The Corner Spa, which Lynda Kachman opened recently. She also is the owner of Rising Stars Childcare in Farmville.
Across Main Street on the opposite corner is the old hardware store renovated into three separate businesses — Power Resource Group (PRG), Paleteria Deya and My Sister’s Place — with loft apartments on the second floor. As the head of Uptown Properties LLC, Claire Edwards, whose company works on preservation and adaptive use, spearheaded the project that successfully combined business with downtown living. East Wilson Street is the home of Wanda Joyner’s Queen Esther’s Closet and Tracie Durrett’s Verde Spa. Around the corner from the “Find It First In Farmville” mural featuring a woman is Jessica’s Gun Shop. Owner Jessica Pickerell is one of a few women who have made their mark in the world of gun sales.
Farmville also is fortunate to have Deena Johnson at Farmville Flower Basket and Gifts and Sunita Vasnani at Hiks Fashions, who work with their husbands to run outstanding businesses and to contribute to the success of Farmville. Recently Deena has been involved in the renovation of their store, and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, a “Renovation Celebration” Ribbon Cutting will be held. A few years ago, Audrey Vines opened her Wellness Center Spa on South Main Street. Vines, who also teaches Zumba, also has accomplishments in the writing field as the author of a children’s book entitled Kids at Heart Cookbook.
Next week’s column will continue with the list of outstanding ladies whose businesses are located on Main Street, in the Farmville area or online. In the meantime, the echo of Abigail Adam’s admonishment to her husband can still be heard. “Remember the Ladies!”