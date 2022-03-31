The celebration of National Women’s History Month in March is a dedicated period of time to reflect on the accomplishments of women. It is a time to “remember the ladies,” as Abigail Adams once said. Today’s column will continue the recognition of Farmville’s Female Force, which began on March 24, and shone a spotlight on those women who are contributing to the growth and development of Farmville. They are building their own businesses, engaging in entrepreneurial endeavors, and establishing themselves as artists, writers and musicians. They are women of ability; women of accomplishment; and women of achievement.
From Farmville’s Main Street to the outskirts of town, members of the female force are working in leadership positions in their companies and overseeing their own businesses. Their outstanding work contributes to the successful economic development of the community. Staci Garner brought Pharmville Drug, an independent vintage pharmacy, to Main Street. Also on Main Street is Pierce Insurance where Patricia Combs is the vice president for this company that has been recognized as a “Top Women and Minority business in North Carolina.” In Farmville, but beyond Main Street, is Susan Farrior who serves as president of Jack A. Farrior Inc. Steel Works, and Susan Morphis, who is the owner of Willow Grove Animal Clinic. Founding a nonprofit organization is a challenging and important form of entrepreneurship, and Pam Strickland did just that. Seeing the need to address the problem of human trafficking, she established NC Stop Human Trafficking, where she serves as the chief executive officer.
Located at the corner of creativity and commerce, Farmville is known as a community of arts and culture. A number of outstanding women artists have exhibited or are exhibiting their work at the ArtSpace on Main Street. Currently exhibiting their work are Kay Taylor and well-known artist Rebecca Thomas, who has a studio at the ArtSpace and teaches art to children and adults. Frani Boberg’s fabric art also is on display. Exhibiting their work in the past have been artists Linda Adele Goodine and Lisette Fee, a jewelry maker with her own business.
Farmville is unique in that it has been celebrating National Poetry Month in April for the past five years after a group of four women established the Poetry Committee, which regularly plans the month-long celebration of events and often highlights women poets. Farmville’s favorite wordsmith is Sheila Turnage, who recently published a book of poetry entitled “Just Off Half-Moon Road.” She is the author of the Mo and Dale mysteries book series, including “Three Times Lucky,” which was named a Newberry Honor book in 2013.
Words are powerful, and it is the essays penned by students in 1978 that helped establish National Women’s History Month. Hundreds of students in the Sonoma, California, School District participated in a “Real Woman” essay contest as part of a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society organized by their school district. Other activities during the inaugural event included presentations at many schools and a parade in Santa Rosa.
Within the next few years, the idea gathered momentum within other school districts as well as communities and organizations throughout the United States. President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week in 1980. By 1986, it had become a month-long celebration. In Farmville, part of that celebration has included the recognition of Farmville’s Female Force — a force to be reckoned with and a force to be recalled to memory. As Abigail Adams said in her own campaign to advance the rights of women, “Remember the Ladies,” which Farmville does, especially in the month of March.
Lori Drake is the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.