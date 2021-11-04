After watching Will Smith in “The Pursuit of Happiness,” a film based on a true story of a homeless salesman, I often get into bed at night being grateful for having a comfortable place to sleep. Hopefully most of us practice thanking God for our food and daily provisions. It is easy to fall into a rut where fail to take note of or appreciate fully the many good things we have and experience. November is a terrific month to focus on giving thanks. We might list five things per day for which we are thankful or send at least one note, email or text of gratitude each day. Our prayer focus could be heavily weighted toward expressing our appreciation to God and our meditation could be aided by Psalms of thanksgiving.
“Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.” (Psalm 100:1-5)
“The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; the Lord has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes. The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad. Lord, save us! Lord, grant us success! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord, we bless you. The Lord is God, and he has made his light shine on us. With boughs in hand, join in the festal procession up to the horns of the altar. You are my God, and I will praise you; you are my God, and I will exalt you. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” (Psalm 118: 22-29)
Years ago, author Ann Voskamp was dared by a friend to write a list of a thousand things she loved, or one thousand blessings. In her subsequent book, “One Thousand Gifts,” Voskamp wrote, “Do not disdain the small. The whole of the life — even the hard — is made up of the minute parts, and if I miss the infinitesimals, I miss the whole. These are new language lessons, and I live them out. There is a way to live the big of giving thanks in all things. It is this: to give thanks in this one small thing. The moments will add up. I, too, had read it often, the oft-quoted verse, ‘And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.’ (Ephesians 5:20) And I, too, would nod and say straight-faced, ‘I’m thankful for everything.’ But in this counting gifts, to one thousand, more, I discover that slapping a sloppy brush of thanksgiving over everything in my life leaves me deeply thankful for very few things in my life. A lifetime of sermons on ‘thanks in all things’ and the shelves sagging with books on these things and I testify: life-changing gratitude does not fasten to a life unless nailed through with one very specific nail at a time.”
Let’s focus this month on being very specific in our prayers and attitudes of thanksgiving. Not only will this make a positive difference in our lives, but it will make where we live a more joyful place to be. “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)