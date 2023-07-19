THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 517 TO
INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
CARTERET CRAVEN DUPLIN
GREENE JONES LENOIR
ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, COVE CITY,
FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, HAVELOCK,
HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, LA GRANGE,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NEW BERN, NEWPORT, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH,
ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, SNOW HILL,
SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG,
AND WARSAW.
‘Sparkling Burgundy’ Pineapple Lily is a perennial plant in the asparagus family that grows from a bulb and reaches 1-3 feet tall and wide.
If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last five years, particularly on pages that tout “gardening hacks,” you have no doubt seen videos demonstrating how you can grow a pineapple simply by cutting the top off one you’ve bought at the grocery store, placing it in some dirtand caring for it as you would any other houseplant.
There’s a few other steps in there, but this article is not going to be about growing pineapples because anyone who has already seen one of those 60-second do-it-yourself videos already knows everything they need to know.
Matthew Stevens is the County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Pitt County Center. If you have questions about this article or gardening in general, please contact the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 am to noon at 252-902-1705.