‘Sparkling Burgundy’ Pineapple Lily is a perennial plant in the asparagus family that grows from a bulb and reaches 1-3 feet tall and wide.

 JC Raulston Arboretum

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last five years, particularly on pages that tout “gardening hacks,” you have no doubt seen videos demonstrating how you can grow a pineapple simply by cutting the top off one you’ve bought at the grocery store, placing it in some dirtand caring for it as you would any other houseplant.

There’s a few other steps in there, but this article is not going to be about growing pineapples because anyone who has already seen one of those 60-second do-it-yourself videos already knows everything they need to know.

  

