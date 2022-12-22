This past year has been a tiring one. I’m tired of the political infighting. I’m tired of conservatives bragging about winning elections, only to see them lose. I’m tired of liberals trying to claim ownership of the sun and wind as if they can control the weather. I’m tired of both sides claiming to have “built” America.

When, in fact, God made our creation, all of it, the entire world in which we live.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.