As an introduction to this week’s topic, I am providing some background about how we got to an open letter in this column. So here goes.
A few weeks ago, I mentioned here about being sidelined with cellulitis in my left leg. I spent 10 days with my leg propped up and completed my regime of antibiotics. About five days later, I relapsed. More fever, some chills, and a painful leg. In fact, this time around the pain was more on the top of my foot than on my leg.
It required another round of antibiotics, this time 15 days’ worth along with more rest and relaxation. I am still in the midst of that as I write this column.
I had planned to attend a birthday party for Ayden’s former mayor and lifelong resident, M.C. “Bear” Baldree Jr. It was set on an early Tuesday morning (Oct. 12) for breakfast at Bum’s Restaurant. Unfortunately, the necessity to keep my leg elevated caused me to miss Bear’s 92nd birthday celebration.
Stacy Gaskins provided Bear with my condolences and well wishes. However, I’d planned to also write him a note. As I started writing I decided to convert it to an open letter to him here. Why? Mainly because Bear means a lot to a lot of people in and around Pitt County. Here it is :
Dear Bear:
I awoke at 5 a.m. on your birthday. I seldom wake up at 5 a.m. In fact, most days I’m just getting a good start on my nightly sleep. My first thought that Tuesday morning was about your surprise birthday party at Bum’s.
I sat up in my bed in an instant. My heart was racing as I thought about having to freshen up and dress to get that early morning start that you do every day. But then, I remembered. I could not attend. I am under the weather right now, recuperating from another bout of cellulitis. I apologize for not being there for you … to see your smile and your humbleness and to express my sincere love for you.
For as long as I have known you, you have exemplified integrity, professionalism, honestly, loyalty, love for your fellow man, and most importantly a servant for your church at Ayden Christian and so much love for your wonderful family. You have been and continue to be the consummate man among all of us that count Ayden home.
As an Ayden commissioner and later as its mayor, I was honored to cover the meetings that you were involved with. I always knew that not only would you ask questions to seek answers but would always put the taxpayer first. I also knew that you would speak your piece and stand up for what is right. I covered a number of mayors during my time, and you were not only my favorite but also the best because you also kept the citizen foremost in your decision-making.
Even though I was not there to celebrate your 92nd birthday, I understand that it was a wonderful celebration with 50 or so people floating in and out during the early morning hours.
I also hear the folks in Ayden kept this celebration a total secret from you. Too bad you’re not on Facebook to see what folks say about you. You would have learned about your special day in advance. I’m glad you were so surprised.
Stacy told me that one of your daughters, Louann, your wife, Sarah, and son, Colin, were there to celebrate you along with two of your grandchildren, one of which drove in from Whiteville, N.C. All were surprises to you.
Bear, you have been and continue to be a great citizen of Ayden, a community you have loved all your life. You’ve served it — and many of us — in a variety of ways. I am proud to know you, and I pray that you have many more birthdays to celebrate with all of us.
God bless you, Bear.
Best wishes,
Mitchell
Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.