Future Farmers of America. FFA for short.
I earned my agricultural stripes, in many ways, in the agricultural (We called it FFA) program at Ayden High School. Of course, I was raised on a tenant farm not too far from where I reside now.
My FFA and farm days were a long time ago but in the years that have passed by since, the knowledge I gained has helped me in many ways.
If you’re wondering how this topic breached my brain infrastructure this week, there is an easy explanation. I received “New Horizons,” the Spring/Summer 2023 publication of the nonprofit National FFA Organization. The cover, emblazoned with “Plot Your Path In Ag,” was attractive and immediately caught my attention.
There are several outstanding public school-based agriculture programs in Pitt County. For that, be sure to shake the hand of Benjie Forrest, a school board member who promoted the curriculum in public schools long before he became a board member. He is an ex-FFA member, as I am, and it’s hard to get the black dirt of the farm out of our bloodstreams.
The ag curriculum operates under the heading of career technical education (CTE), with a subhead of agriculture, food and natural resources. Included in the curriculum are courses in animal science, food and nutrition, horticulture and sustainable agriculture.
The magazine was all about how young people could find careers in the agriculture field. They don’t have to be farmers, but can if that’s what they enjoy. Many still do.
In North Carolina alone, the agricultural economy represents a whopping percentage of the state’s economy. According to Mike Walden, an extension economist at NC State University, “Over 16 percent, or $92.7 billion, of the $564 billion gross state product is contributed by food, fiber and forestry industries.”
Those industries, Walden says, employ more than 772,000 of North Carolina’s 4.4 million workers. According to the NCSU website, “Farming, which includes ornamental production, contributed $16.7 billion to the state economy.” The website link is: https://surry.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/07/north-carolinas-agricultural-economy-statistics/.
Obviously there are jobs to be had in the agricultural industry. The FFA organization is here to help guide students along an agricultural career path if that’s their interest.
Not only can students develop their career through a college environment, but they may also be interested in starting their own business that relates to agriculture.
Back in the 1960s, the emphasis in ag was quite different than it is today. My agriculture teacher was Frank Peterson. He was a popular man in the community, both to the townspeople and to those in the rural areas.
“Mr. Pete,” as we called him, took care of many of the animals that farmers needed help with. I won’t get into the details of some of our efforts but let’s just say we learned some things that many of us who were raised strictly on tobacco and grain farms would have never known otherwise. “Mr. Pete,” was also so popular to the townspeople that they elected him mayor of Ayden.
I learned quite a bit in my FFA classes. I learned all about Roberts Rules of Order and how to run a meeting. I learned about carpentry. I have a cedar wardrobe, a cedar chest, an end table and several other pieces I was able to make in an FFA shop class.
I learned the names of tools and their uses with the admonition that tools belong under a shelter or in a tool chest away from the weather. I follow that admonition today.
I was not led on an ag career path. Instead, most of us were led by our own dreams or thoughts from our parents. Today the FFA organization is active in making dreams of its members come true by offering students the planning to pursue an ag career. That planning is valuable to a student who may be undecided about a college or career choice.
More importantly, I see the FFA organization as one that teaches leadership and provides opportunities for students to excel in that area. That’s the primary reason for this column. Students should take a hard look at agriculture as a high school course and maybe even look toward an ag career in the future.
It certainly won’t hurt, and the beautiful thing about it is that ag in my day was just for young men, but today it is for both young men and women. “New horizons” indeed!
I encourage young men and women to check out agriculture courses in Pitt County’s schools and join the FFA so they can proudly wear the organization’s iconic blue corduroy jacket.