Super Bowl Sunday will prove to be exciting on Feb.12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The questions are simple, “Who has the best team?” and “Which team will come out victorious?”

Super Bowl LVII marks Kansas City’s third trip in the last four years. The Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, for the 2019 title but lost in the 2020 title game to the Tampa Bay Bucs, 31-9. The Chiefs lost in the semifinals last year to the Cincinnati Bengals. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season, taking a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.