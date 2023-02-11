...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Super Bowl Sunday will prove to be exciting on Feb.12 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The questions are simple, “Who has the best team?” and “Which team will come out victorious?”
Super Bowl LVII marks Kansas City’s third trip in the last four years. The Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, for the 2019 title but lost in the 2020 title game to the Tampa Bay Bucs, 31-9. The Chiefs lost in the semifinals last year to the Cincinnati Bengals. Philadelphia won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season, taking a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.
Will the fact that the Chiefs’ Coach Andy Reid was fired from Philadelphia in 2013 play into some extra effort by the Chiefs? Or will the fact the Kelce brothers are playing against one another add some extra fire on the offensive side of the ball for both teams?
Kansas City would ordinarily get the nod at quarterback. But Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago and was clearly favoring it last week. However, Mahomes is a tough customer and despite the pain he made plays against all odds last week. He has two weeks of rest on the ankle and that could keep him playing well above opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts is no slouch but he’s been nursing a bad shoulder, too. He’s just a different quarterback from Mahomes. While Mahomes makes magical plays, and many by using his feet and various arm levels, Hurts can make the routine passes and he is a tough, strong runner.
Which brings me to the offensive line. The Eagles may get the nod on the offensive line while Kansas City ekes out strength at quarterback. The Eagles’ line is big and tough and has shown all season it is able to block, giving Hurts and the running backs, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, plenty of space to run in. The offensive line features Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, along with Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo and Jordan Mailata.
I’m not discounting the Chiefs’ defense because it is as tough as any, but if the Eagles run the ball like they’ve done all season, they will take this game to the latter stages of the fourth period.
The Chiefs also have good receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Hurts has used them wisely this season. But again, the Chiefs’ defense can play with the best of them, or at least they have thus far in the season. It will be interesting to see what the defensive coordinators will be doing for each team in an effort to stop the other. I predict each will have a few new wrinkles for this game just to throw the other team off schedule.
Interestingly, it was the Chiefs’ defense in the latter part of the game against the Bengals that essentially shut down Joe Burrow and turned the ball back to the offense on two occasions. So this defense cannot be underestimated.
Offensively, we know that Mahomes can make plays. One of the reasons he can relates to tight end Travis Kelce down the middle of the field and a number of wide receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson on the outside. The Chiefs may have a slight edge in receivers although there are some injury questions among the corps.
Let’s not discount the defense of the Eagles. It’s been good all year. With the likes of defensive linemen Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Linval Joseph, the Eagles have the capability to turn up the heat on the Kansas City offense at any time. Their secondary players are extremely good, too, including James Bradberry, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Darius Slay.
Both teams are 14-3 this season. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. eastern time and will be televised on the Fox Network. At this writing the betting odds favor the Eagles although it is very close. I think it is a game that can go either way. Obviously, the winning team will have to keep turnovers at a minimum, if not at zero. That’s how close I think the game will be.
I’m going to pick Kansas City, 30-29, with a field goal to win it with no time left. I just feel it!
Which team do you pick?
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.