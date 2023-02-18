My brother-in-law died Friday. He was also a great friend. He was lots of things to me, including one of the best men that I have ever known.
Jesse Bright (Jay) Holland Jr. was married to Brenda, my wife’s sister. In our early married lives, the four of us played games sitting around our dinner table. Monopoly, Aggravation and gin rummy kept us close and provided plenty of laughter for all of us.
We camped together. I remember the four of us camped in a very small, 14-foot travel trailer. It was a tight squeeze but it didn’t matter. It was about being family and caring for one another. I vividly recall the early morning Jay and I were awakened to the sound of someone grinding on a boat motor. We walked outside and saw a stranger trying to crank his outboard motor. Jay was always a genius at operating a boat and it didn’t take him but a few seconds to tell the man it might help if he hooked up the unplugged gas line!
Jay and I actually went fishing with that gentleman only to learn later that he was imbibing in the spirits. When the clouds covered us with gray and the rain fell, the stranger wondered from which direction he’d come. Jay, an outstanding boat captain, quickly got him on the right track and got us safely back to shore. Lesson learned: do not go fishing with a drunken stranger. Jay and I laughed about that story many times.
Our families did lots of things together. We boated and fished together. We camped when our children were young. Each of us had a place at the river. But the real man that Jay Holland was became obvious by the way he took care of his wife. Brenda, from birth, had developed kidney disease. It became inevitable that she would have to have dialysis. Jay spent time away from work at Duke where he learned to operate a dialysis machine.
He knew the intricacies of the operation, and at least twice every week was there to put Brenda on the machine and take her off of it. It was a grueling session for both, lasting for hours. His devotion was amazing. His life was dedicated to helping her live with her disease for a long time. Brenda was a nurse and worked full-time. The strain on both of them had to be immense, but neither complained. It was a part of their lives, and Jay quietly took it in stride.
What I saw between them was an unwavering love for one another, a deep respect, a desire to be with one another and a totally trusting relationship. I saw a real man in Jay Holland, a very good man who put his wife and her ailment first. I saw the loving husband that he was. His actions stayed true throughout Brenda’s life.
Jay was a quiet soul. In our later years, I would, on occasion, go fishing with him. He always drove his truck and took his boat on our fishing trips. I’d buy the gas. We could drive from home to the boat landing an hour or so away and Jay would seldom say a word. That’s how quiet of a human being he was. It wasn’t that Jay didn’t have a lot of things he could discuss it was simply his habit not to talk a lot. Generally, he was more talkative on the boat, where we discussed the baits we were going to use, the water depth or temperature or which of his reels to use. I enjoyed that time with him.
Jay not only loved Brenda, but he loved Melissa, too. He loved his daughter from the first day of her birth. You could see it in his eyes when he held her. A daughter and father’s love are very special, and it was clear that Melissa was “Daddy’s girl.” She learned all about fishing, too. Jay enjoyed teaching her. Jay was an excellent boatman. He was attentive and always double-checked everything on a boat before he launched it. I know that if he taught Melissa boating, and I’m sure he did, that she’ll be a great teacher of boat operation and safety to her own two children.
Jay was an easygoing person who did his best to live a life without issues or drama. I know he would turn the other cheek after being mistreated, just as the Bible asks us all to do. His ability to forgive and forget was amazing to me because, as most of you know, it’s simply hard to walk away from mistreatment. In reality, Jay was always the bigger man. It is real men that get our respect in life. He had my respect. He was, indeed, one of God’s peacemakers in this life on earth.
Jay was also calm under pressure. I don’t think I ever saw him lose his cool. I recall us being on his boat coming into Jones Bay one day and it suddenly turned dark all around us. I couldn’t tell where to go. Jay stopped the boat, calmly said that we needed to put up the top and side curtains before it rained. He looked around and I wondered if he knew where to go. I could see the gears clicking in his brain, but he never uttered a word. He calmly put the boat in gear and in a few minutes, we were safely into harbor at the Hobucken boat launch
It didn’t matter what he was working on, either. No matter how aggravating a carb on a lawnmower got, he calmly worked through it.
Just a few years ago, he and I decided to replace the water pump in a 30-horsepower outboard motor that I’d given to my daughter. I have always been good at holding flashlights rather than doing mechanical work, but he was a good mechanic and actually enjoyed working with his hands.
We pulled the lower unit shaft out of the motor, replaced the impeller (water pump), and put it back together. Suddenly I found a part on a table that didn’t make it back inside the housing with the shaft. I showed it to Jay. He said, “Oh!” I said, “Yep, we have to do it all over again.” He laughed, and I laughed. He started pulling the shaft back out. He got the part in the right place on the shaft and put it back together again. He never got frustrated and simply took the misfortune in stride.
I could write many more things about Jay, and it would not fully describe him.
He was small in stature but big in character and values. He was patient and kind. He was loyal and responsible. He was dependable and he loved my family, and for all of what I have described and more, Jay will be missed by many. I loved Jay Holland. He will remain in my heart for the rest of my days. Until we meet again.
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.