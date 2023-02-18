My brother-in-law died Friday. He was also a great friend. He was lots of things to me, including one of the best men that I have ever known.

Jesse Bright (Jay) Holland Jr. was married to Brenda, my wife’s sister. In our early married lives, the four of us played games sitting around our dinner table. Monopoly, Aggravation and gin rummy kept us close and provided plenty of laughter for all of us.