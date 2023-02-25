In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden bragged about buying “all construction materials” in the United States for infrastructure projects. He said, “Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. Made in America. I mean it. Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber-optic cable.”
That was on Feb. 7. Ten days later, the Biden administration said it would waive “Buy America” requirements as it fast forwards its effort to develop a nationwide network of EV (electric vehicle) chargers. See how quickly words go from one side of a politician’s mouth to the other side? Of course, notice that the president didn’t mention EV chargers specifically.
In America, we will have a network of charging stations that will not be made in and by the hands of American labor. The question is where will it come from? China? Or will the products come from another nation that doesn’t have America’s self-interests at stake?
Of course, it seems no one in our government cares if we use American products as long as there’s an EV network that comes to fruition as quickly as possible. Throughout this administration there’s been an all-out effort to get rid of fossil fuels and replace them with alternative energy, such as wind turbine and solar. This is despite the higher costs to the American consumer. Even the cost of EVs is out of reach of the average American consumer at the moment. Who cares, right?
So, just as quickly President Biden could say “Buy American,” he was part of waiving the regulation in the “public interest” for fear of slowing down the installation of EV chargers. In other words, to heck with buying at home. Let’s throw that money to other nations as long as we get what we want without having to wait. Sounds perfect for the generation of Americans who have always had the “if it feels good, do it” mentality.
I wonder what our American companies are saying about the change. I especially wonder what the big unions that have supported Democrats over the years are saying about those politicians who talk out of both sides of their mouth? Reportedly, the AFL-CIO, United Steelworkers and other such organizations are opposed to the waiver.
Interestingly, Biden’s Department of Transportation that made this change, believes it will encourage domestic companies to increase their production of EV chargers. This change also goes against a 2021 executive order on “Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers” that Biden signed. But bureaucrats don’t care. They are in a hurry to get EV chargers all across the American landscape, possibly because they know EV’s need them for long trips.
Personally, I am tired of politicians saying one thing, then doing another as if it doesn’t matter. Truth and honestly does matter.
When the president says we are going to use American-made products and when Congress passes a law with that intent, bureaucratic agencies should not be able to simply grant a waiver and go into another direction. What this amounts to, in my view, is those unelected bureaucrats are ruling the country and not those that were duly elected.
Come on man! Say what you mean and mean what you say!
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.