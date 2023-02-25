In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden bragged about buying “all construction materials” in the United States for infrastructure projects. He said, “Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. Made in America. I mean it. Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber-optic cable.”

That was on Feb. 7. Ten days later, the Biden administration said it would waive “Buy America” requirements as it fast forwards its effort to develop a nationwide network of EV (electric vehicle) chargers. See how quickly words go from one side of a politician’s mouth to the other side? Of course, notice that the president didn’t mention EV chargers specifically.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.