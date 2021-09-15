Where were you on that fateful September day in 2001 — the day thousands of innocent Americans were unnecessarily killed by zealots of Islam.
I know where I was. I was seated at my desk in Grifton, making up pages for that week’s newspaper.
It was Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. It was deadline day. I had much to do before I could settle in and understand what happened that day. New York City was not on my mind. I had local news to impart to our local subscribers. It was after our deadline was met that day that I consumed myself in watching the news about the horrific event.
In retrospect, the attack on America deserved to be in our local newspaper with a huge story about how it affected all of us. Hindsight is always 20-20 and in subsequent days I kicked myself for not remaking our front page, complete with a huge headline about the attack on our country.
Our newspaper did donate advertising space and sales staff to praise the effort of first responders in New York City. We were able to send a significant sum of money to a local fire department that was among the first responders of our nation’s tragedy. It was just a small token of our community’s desire to help our fellow citizens up north.
From Sept. 12 forward, we saw a united America and Americans angry about what occurred on its own soil. That united effort seemed to include every American, no matter their station in life. As citizens, we were bent on righting the wrong that had been cast upon us by al-Qaida terrorist cowards who had hijacked four airplanes. Two struck the twin towers and one hit the Pentagon.
It was the fourth plane, however, that didn’t meet its destination that may have rallied us and provided the courage and pride to move on. Flight 93 was hijacked by four terrorists and the plane was turned toward Washington, D.C. There are reasons to believe that plane would have been crashed into the U.S. Capitol building had it not been for the heroic efforts of a group of its passengers. Chief among them was Todd Beamer, who reportedly said to the group, “Are you ready? OK. Let’s roll.” It’s not clear the passengers breached the cockpit but family members believe they did. The plane was crashed into a field in near Shanksville, Pa.
In the aftermath of the attack, President George W. Bush began what he called the “war on terror.” Through NATO, the U.S. began military action in Afghanistan in an effort to oust the Taliban and its harbored terrorists, al-Qaida , as well as eliminate those involved in the attack on the twin towers. More than 2,000 of U.S. personnel died in the fight to rid the world of terrorist and their activities.
Not since the “war on terror” began has there been another major attack like occurred on 9/11 on U.S. soil. In the last 18 months of the Trump administration, not one American was lost in Afghanistan.
How far have we come in the past 20 years? Keeping foreign terror off American soil may have been the most important result of U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and in keeping al-Qaida leaders on the run and bringing them to justice. But, as I look around today, I also see that what we promised to never forget, we have forgotten. Our comradery and unity of 2001 is not the same in 2021.
Should we have left Afghanistan? I believe so but I do not believe we should have left in the manner in which we did. We pulled the U.S. military out of Afghanistan in the middle of the night, a cowardly act. We left Americans behind there, something we should never do. We lost 13 soldiers in the waning days, either we couldn’t, or wouldn’t, defend. We left $80 million of military equipment, including sophisticated pieces that could one day be used against us. We now have an Afghanistan led by the Taliban with a government that includes four bad actors that were released from our prison in a controversial trade for Bowe Bergdahl. Imagine that. What message does all this send?
Twenty years later we are right back where we were. We have opened the door for another attack on our own turf, and we may very well have to defend ourselves again from the same terrorists. I hope not!
Alan Jackson, in his famous song, “Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning,” said:
“Did you stand there in shock
At the sight of that black smoke
Risin’ against that blue sky?
Did you shout out in anger
In fear for your neighbor
Or did you just sit down and cry?”
If you’re old enough to remember, what did you do that day? If you’re not old enough to remember or were not born, learn about the truths of 9/11. It’s worth being a united country again, not the divided one we are today that has been promulgated by dishonest politicians and bureaucrats.
Remember, too, that our president, Joe Biden, didn’t make a speech on 9/11 to commemorate the 20 year anniversary. Was it not important enough?