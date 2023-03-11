It was reported in the news columns of this newspaper last week that student lunch debt has more than doubled over the last few months and tips the scales at a whopping $60,000.
Why has it happened?
During the COVID pandemic all students were allowed to receive free lunches, bought and paid for by the federal government. That process was ongoing for about two-and-a-half years before the funding spigot was abruptly turned off. Students became accustomed to not having to pay, so now they do not. The story pointed out that one family in the Pitt County School system had piled up as much as $850 in lunch debt.
Gretchen Wilson, Pitt County Schools director of School Nutrition Services, says that Pitt County is not the only school district having a non-payment issue. She noted that some school systems Pitt’s size are holding debt of more than $100,000. The debt has actually become a national challenge.
As I look around, I see Republicans in Raleigh legalizing marijuana, working to institute more gambling in our state and expanding Medicaid. Oh, and the same Republicans are holding a bill in their back pocket that calls for putting more license plate readers on our state’s highways, not to rake in cash, but to intervene into our privacy. At least that is my take on it. Sounds like Democrats in action, right?
I have concluded that if North Carolina Republicans really want to help people, then let’s see them pass a bill to pay for every student’s lunch in public and private schools. Students have gotten used to it and the fact that we have been experiencing historic inflation has made it more difficult for families to pay — just as difficult as it was during the COVID outbreak.
Oh, by the way, let’s not dump this cost on the school systems or the counties. They don’t need another unfunded state or federal mandate. The state should provide the funds and get this matter approved in the 2023-24 session of the General Assembly. If the state needs help, lobby the feds. They ought to do their part since they are happy to send billions of dollars overseas to fight a very questionable war.
Right now, according to last week’s story, 95 percent of the school districts in the nation are dealing with the debt issue. The School Nutrition Association reported that 65 percent of the districts consider it a “significant challenge.”
But there is hope in North Carolina. A bill was filed during the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly. It is H.B. 1074 and was filed on May 26, 2022. It passed its first reading and was shipped off to committee.
The proposed bill, according to a story on May 26 at WECT TV 6 in Wilmington, would provide for free lunches to all public and private school students. The bill, titled the Child Care Act (H.B. 1074), provides for additional tax credit for parents for childcare and other expenses. But Part IV of the bill calls for free lunches. This bill needs to be revived, or a new bill submitted and approved by both the House and Senate. Its time has come.
In the meantime, Wilson said, “We’re going to feed the children. That’s what we’re here for.” I wholehearted concur. I’m glad you’re putting students first. Let’s hope the North Carolina Republican-dominated Legislature will too.