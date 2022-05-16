This past weekend I watched two movies on television, one of which I have watched before.
Before I relate the titles, full disclosure requires that I let you know that I am not much of a movie watcher. Seeing films when they are at theaters or first on television is not my forte. It is generally years after they appear that I may watch a movie, and then I’m partial to wartime movies.
I have often asked myself why I like the war movies. My answer is twofold, I suppose. My father served in World War II, and it is interesting to see what he may have seen and experienced during that time period. Also, I didn’t serve in the military because of a physical ailment, and for that I’ve always felt I’ve missed something in life.
A high school classmate of mine and I planned to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1965, several months before our May graduation. In December of 1964, I wound up hospitalized for 10 days and my dream of following my Dad’s footsteps into the Army disappeared out a hospital window.
I watched the movie “Midway.” It was about the Battle of Midway, an important battle in WWII because the Japanese needed the island to launch strikes against the United States. Remember, the Japanese had already struck Pearl Harbor six months prior in a secret and dastardly attack that maimed the United States’ naval fleet and was costly to human life. I watched “Pearl Harbor” this weekend as well.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, war was declared by the United States and the American war machine was cranked up to produce the necessary tools of war. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was, in family-style vernacular, highly ticked off at how the Japanese had feigned camaraderie with the United States only to secretly attack at Pearl Harbor. He was intent on having Japan take a blow on its own soil.
Roosevelt eventually got his wish. American commanders planned a raid in Tokyo and Jimmy Doolittle and his men carried out the mission with 16 light planes. The bombing raid was a phycological boost for Americans and planted seeds of doubt in the minds of the Japanese about their military’s ability to keep them safe.
The timeline was simple. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The United States struck back with its Tokyo Raid on April 18, 1942. The Japanese needed Midway to be able to successfully fight in the Pacific. In early June 1942, the naval battle over the island erupted between the U.S. fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy. The United States won that battle. Its importance was strategic but more important, it highlighted the U.S. naval strength in the Pacific. Obviously, the battle turned the tide in the war and kept Japan away from further attacks on the United States homeland.
As I watched both movies, as often happens to me, I was moved by the consequences of war and how it impacts human life and affects our country and her citizens. We have lost much human treasure in our wars, yet we have —for the most part — kept our country’s homeland safe and secure.
The stories of dying soldiers in the early beginnings of life bring me to tears. The cost of war and the horror it brings, we often do not see because it doesn’t affect us directly. We don’t see those young lives being snuffed out, never to live a life like most of us have lived. We don’t see it here because we send our human treasure to faraway lands to fight and die.
I find it important for our youth to know this history and to relive it with the knowledge that there have been many, many, many Americans who have died for their right to live free in America. Tearing down statures, editing and downright eliminating history will not change that fact. We, indeed, had a great generation before us.
I am also reminded that about Nikita Khrushchev’s statement while I was growing up in the 1950s. “We will take America without firing a shot,” he said. “We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”
As a child I never worried about that statement because I trusted in America’s safety. Today, my trust is lost, and I simply pray that the children — and their children — of the “Greatest Generation” show up at the polls at every opportunity and help change the direction of the United States of America.