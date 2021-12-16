I suppose we can make multiple excuses for not voting in the recent election — in any election for that matter. We can say we are too busy and didn’t have time to get to the polls. We can say it even if the polls are open multiple days at hours to fit every working person’s needs — even on Saturday, in many cases.
We can say our livelihoods are more important or that we had to drop off our children at the recreation center or pick them up. Or that we had keep a dental appointment or pick up some odds and ends at the dollar store in town. We can say the groceries were low in our home and we had to refill the cupboards.
Or we can use that age-old adage: “My vote really doesn’t matter.” In fact, some folks are walking around now saying they aren’t going to vote again because their candidate didn’t win the last time. They claim the country’s going down the drain and voting doesn’t do any good.
My mother had a favorite phrase for her three children, especially when they were doing or saying foolish things. “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face,” she would gleefully shoot back at us when we wanted to be foolishly vindictive. That’s exactly the case when anyone decides that voting isn’t worth the effort.
I tell many of my friends when they are emotionally down about our electoral processes to keep the faith. Because in reality, all any of can do is go to the polls, cast our ballots for the most qualified person and trust the results will turn out in our favor. To stop voting because of an unwanted outcome is doing nothing more than what my mom said about cutting the proverbial nose off.
Let’s look at some figures collected during the November municipal elections in Pitt County. Ayden has 3,320 registered voters and only 13.32 percent of those voters took the time to cast a ballot for three seats. One of those seats was uncontested, while the remaining two were contested.
In Farmville there are 3,156 registered voters and only 12.08 percent cast ballots in two contests where all the candidates were unopposed. One race was for two commissioner seats and the other was for mayor.
Fountain had a whopping 28.51 percent turnout of its 221 registered voters. Fountain had a contest for mayor who was unopposed while three seats on the board of commissioners were up for election. The votes for the second and third spots on the board were relatively close.
The town of Grifton had both an active mayor and commissioner’s race, while two other seats were unopposed. Grifton recorded a 21.52 percent turnout based on 1,441 total registration.
In Winterville, with 7,574 registered voters, the turnout was a paltry 16.02 percent. There were two town council seats up for grabs as well as the mayor’s seat.
Municipal elections, I suppose, are normally notorious for low voter turnout. But, why? It is in local elections that “the people” can have the most notable effect on government. Yet, as the figures above note all too vividly, only a handful really care to help effectuate a true form of “government of the people, by the people, for the people” as envisioned by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg address in November 1863.
The full text with the phrase in context reads: “It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
But, despite Lincoln’s hope, the lack of voters tells us — or at least it tells me — that a representative government is not on the minds of the many people who have registered to vote but don’t bother to cast a ballot. The lack of turnout permeates state and national elections as well. It’s a sad state.
In some of the elections in the towns mentioned above, vote margins were relatively close. Ricky Hines, for example, won the mayoral race by three votes in Winterville. Many other races were unopposed and that’s not good either. We need good men and women at every level of government challenging those in office. Not to do so results in lengthy terms of office and a political environment where constituents are purely taken for granted.
I encourage you, whether on the local, state or national level, don’t allow an incumbent to run without a challenge. Above all, take the time to vote because it is the most important right you have. Listen to ole Abe. If you want a rebirth of freedom we need the people involved in government and voting is the key — and the first — element of that participation.