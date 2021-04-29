In an effort to offer meaningful, fun and free learning opportunities for its community, Farmville Public Library and several of its community partners have made available a variety of learning opportunities and are circulating collections pertaining to nature and health with the support from a recent Library Services and Technology Act grant.
A pollinator gardening program will be held 7 p.m. Monday at the library. This program will focus on seed balls, which are fun to make and offer an inexpensive way to sow native plants and flowers. This program is in partnership with Joni Young-Torres, community garden coordinator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Pitt County Center. Supplies will be provided so that each participant can make a seed ball to take home and plant.
The library’s popular StoryWalk storytime will continue on at 3:30 p.m. May 7 at Oliver Murphrey Park, 3476 N. Main St. This month’s interactive trip around the StoryWalk will feature “There’s a Superhero in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher. Participants age 5 and younger will take an active part in reading with suggestions for physical movements and tips to focus on various aspects of the text. This program is in partnership with Farmville Parks & Recreation.
Celebrate world migratory bird day at 8 a.m. on May 8 at Oliver Murphrey Park. Led by Susan McRae from the East Carolina University Department of Biology, budding and seasoned birders will learn about the importance of habitat conservation for migrating birds and about local species and their migration patterns during the worldwide event.
The program will offer participants tips on how to identify birds in their backyard and community. Those who have binoculars are encouraged to bring them, and patrons may check out a birding kit equipped with binoculars and a field guide at the library. This program is in partnership with Farmville Parks & Recreation.
Library users also have access to a new collection of health-related print books and eBooks. This revamped collection includes topics such as cooking, exercise, gardening, mental health and mindfulness. Library users also have access to a variety of health-related, non-traditional circulating items at their fingertips.
As part of its “Library of Things” collection, patrons may check out a birding kit equipped with binoculars and a field guide, jump ropes, resistance bands and home gardening kits.
These programs and collections are made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-246155-OLS-20).
For more information about these programs and collections, please visit the recently opened and new Farmville Public Library facility at 4276 W. Church St., call 252-753-3355, or email library@farmvillenc.gov.