I sat on the sofa in the den at home watching a basketball game on March 16, 1974 (yes, I looked the date up). Suddenly a red uniformed player flashed into the television screen and skied toward the hoop, then suddenly flipped onto the floor on his head. That player was David Thompson of NC State.

I let out a loud, “Oh my God,” as I sank from the sofa to the floor in front of the television. I watched the medical staff working on Thompson and watched the replays. I don’t recall what the announcers were saying, but in my mind, I just knew David Thompson was dead. I prayed. I cried. I thought we’d never see this gifted athlete play ever again. EMTs rolled him out of the venue on a stretcher to take him to Rex Hospital.

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.