...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
I sat on the sofa in the den at home watching a basketball game on March 16, 1974 (yes, I looked the date up). Suddenly a red uniformed player flashed into the television screen and skied toward the hoop, then suddenly flipped onto the floor on his head. That player was David Thompson of NC State.
I let out a loud, “Oh my God,” as I sank from the sofa to the floor in front of the television. I watched the medical staff working on Thompson and watched the replays. I don’t recall what the announcers were saying, but in my mind, I just knew David Thompson was dead. I prayed. I cried. I thought we’d never see this gifted athlete play ever again. EMTs rolled him out of the venue on a stretcher to take him to Rex Hospital.
David Thompson only played 10 minutes in the game. But more importantly, before the game was over he walked back into Reynolds Coliseum — with his head wrapped in white gauze — to a standing ovation.
I cried again and thanked God for his mercy. I know I wasn’t the only one who prayed that Thompson’s injury wasn’t serious.
Fast forward to Monday, Jan. 2. It was Monday night football. Almost 50 years from the David Thompson incident, a football player goes down after a tackle before some 65,000 fans and a national television audience. Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin made what seemed to be a routine tackle. He got up, grabbed his face mask to straighten the helmet on his head, then fell backward to the horror of all of us who witnessed it.
Players from both teams surrounded Hamlin as medical personnel worked on him on the field. Reports indicated he was given CPR and his heart was shocked. He was eventually moved from the field and taken to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Most of you dear readers know the details of this story and its outcome. Hamlin is seemingly on his road to recovery and that’s a better outcome than many of us thought at the time.
I prayed for Hamlin. I still pray for his complete recovery. I cried for him and his family. But folks I wasn’t the only one. There were players crying and just about everyone in the venue was praying, unashamedly praying, and crying. And rightly so. Why? Our brother in Christ, our fellow human being was in jeopardy of losing his young life. We prayed that his injury could be reversed and that he could have more time on Earth. We wanted it for him and for his family.
Remember Tim Tebow? Remember when he was often mocked and ridiculed for expressing his faith on the football field? The New York Times wrote a story titled “In Tebow Debate, A Clash Of Faith and Football,” which was published on Nov. 8, 2011.
It was reported in the story that “the fervor that surrounds both Tebow’s beliefs and his struggles in his second season for the Denver Broncos has escalated into a full-blown national debate over religion and its place in sports.” Obviously, there were those who believed there wasn’t a place in sports for religion or for one’s own individual faith for that matter.
For the past 50 or more years we have been trying to eliminate any mention of religion — and Christianity in particular — from the public square. To point out the mockery of it all, flashback to a Saturday Night Live skit referencing Tebow and the Broncos in a meeting with Jesus, who said he was tired of bailing them out in the fourth quarter, belittling Tebow’s beliefs. Search YouTube for “Jesus Visits Tim Tebow and The Denver Broncos — SNL.”
Today we are faced with efforts to remove prayer from public spaces. Even school boards and local government commissions are threatened with legal action for prayers before their meetings.
What occurred on that football field in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday, Jan. 2, couldn’t be stopped by those groups who hate prayer. For you see, every participant in the stadium who prayed had love in their heart for No. 3, Damar Hamlin. The players kneeled to ask God’s healing and mercy on the young man who had fallen to the ground on his back.
Those who hate prayer were unable to run to a court of law and get an injunction to stop the praying going on in a stadium and in the homes of millions of Americans. When you have Jesus in your heart, there’s no stopping the prayers or the miracles that God can provide.
Would you believe prayers on an ESPN television network? Analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback in the league, said, “Maybe this is not the right thing to do but it is on my heart I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now.”
He prayed, “God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard because we believe that you’re God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact. We’re sad. We’re angry. And we want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar. Be with his family to give them peace. I believe in prayer. We believe in prayer. We lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in your name. Amen.”
Yes, it was the right thing to do for Damar Hamlin.
It is also the right thing to do every day of our lives. Prayer. It works.
Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.