I have spoken on this before, but this is my reminder. We will go through the great tribulation.
Growing up in the church a Pentecostal, for years we were taught that the rapture (the resurrection) of the saints will take place before the great tribulation.
The Lord has let me know that is a false teaching. I taught the same thing for years until I was corrected. Someone will read this and say, “The lord has not appointed us to wrath.”
Well, the wrath of God will come upon those that took the mark of the beast and the Anti-Christ and the false prophet.
The Bible declares: “And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, ‘If any man worship the beast and his image and receive his mark in his forehead or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire-and-brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the lamb.’” Revelation 14: 9-10.
This will happen after the tribulation. The true saints will not be here for that. Jesus will get us right after the tribulation.
The Bible says: “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken; and then shall appear the sign of the son of man in heaven; and then shall all the tribes of the Earth mourn, and they shall see the son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other. Now learn the parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, you know that summer is nigh: So likewise ye, When ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.” Matthew 24:29-33.
The Lord wants to prepare us for that terrible upcoming event. A lot of saints will pass away before the great tribulation. God’s mercy knows that they won’t be able to handle it.
Still, a lot of saints will be alive and well during that terrible period. Will you allow the Lord to prepare you?
The Bible says: “That the God of our lord Jesus Christ, the father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him. The eyes of your understanding being enlightened that ye may know what is the hope of his calling and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us who believe, according to the working of his mighty power. Ephesians 1:17-19.”
Let go and let God. Have a happy New Year!