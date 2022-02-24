If you are a born again Christian and you are afraid of leaving this world, you have to work on your salvation.
I am at the point where I want to stay here or I can leave here. That does not come easy. I have to constantly work on myself to keep that frame of mind.
I must build up my most holy faith. That comes by spending a lot of time with the lord. The Bible declares: “So now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life or by death. For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain. But if I live in the flesh, this is the fruit of my labor; yet what I shall choose I wot (know) not. For I am in in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart and to be with Christ; which is far better. Nevertheless to abide in the flesh (to stay here) is more needful for you.” Philippians 1:20-24.
When you get to this place in the lord you will even know when it is time for you to go to heaven and it will be well with you.
The Bible declares: “For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day.” 2nd Timothy 4:6- 8.
I know a lot of you can’t have received this because you are too conformed to this world. Until you can receive the concept — that you are in this world but you are not of this world — there will always be that problem. Everything in this world is going to be destroyed. The devil would like nothing more than you to be destroyed with it.
You will never be able to fulfill the will of God, as long as you are conformed (living life according) to this world. Our goal is to be sons and daughters of God.
The Bible declares: “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Rome 12:1- 2.
If we work on this really hard we will not only fulfill the will of God but also be ready to go to heaven when the time comes.