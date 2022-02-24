The Winterville Chamber of Commerce has been very busy this month. We welcomed several new members, including Amy Lima Photos, Meating Ground Café, Tie Breakers, and ENC Community Magazine!
Amy Lima Photos has agreed to assist our Chamber with Ribbon Cutting pictures that can be used in our postings and offered to members to commemorate the event. We hope this will be a great new service for our new businesses! Already Amy has delivered and proven to be a great addition to our membership.
ENC Community Magazine, formerly Pitt County Women’s Journal, has only a few issues under their belt under the new branding, but already they’ve made waves with their inclusivity and community involvement. We are happy to be working with them to create a Winterville Chamber page for our members to have the opportunity to purchase an ad for a discounted price under our banner. We are always seeking new ways to help our members with advertising solutions and are excited about this new avenue.
At the beginning of the month, we celebrated the new Farm Bureau Insurance building with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony where we had a great turnout. We had the privilege of hosting their groundbreaking ceremony in April as well, so finally getting to tour inside the building was a real treat for everyone involved.
We also finally got to celebrate Tie Breakers new location in Winterville with a Ribbon Cutting! Their outdoor seating area has no less than five mini-splits to keep the area warm on these chilly days, but soon enough they’ll be working to keep patrons cool when the temperatures begin to rise. I think all of Winterville is grateful they chose to make their newest home here.
Meating Ground Café has been hard at work to open their first brick-and-mortar space! The owners of Prevail Food Truck dreamed of having a home base to sell sandwiches, coffee, salads, and soups — and now it’s their reality. You can drop by and visit them at 4810 Old Tar Road to enjoy some delicious food in a beautiful environment. Stay tuned for their ribbon-cutting announcement!
In March we have our membership networking meeting to look forward to where Tom Quigley, Chairman of JOY Soup Kitchen, is going to be speaking about their services, growth and changes. All our members are invited to come and network at this event, and we encourage prospective members to reach out about it. This is a great way to discover if our Chamber is right for you and your business.
Rebecca Caveness is executive director of the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.