Every year that I write about Halloween, I write mostly to the church. The world (the unsaved) will not understand. The world is in darkness, and the church has begun to enjoy that darkness. The church must begin to walk in holiness, that the world may have the light of God shown down on them. Once God's house becomes holy, it will be unstoppable. Let us all start by separating ourselves from Halloween.
A lot of the saints want to know if it is a sin to celebrate that occasion. Yes it is! It has been from day one. A lot of church folk don't want to accept that. They say there is no harm in it. We are doing it for the children. I say that there is plenty of harm in it, and you are endangering your children lives. You just don't know how bad the devil wants to destroy, even kill your children.
Why is the church helping him? I said it before: we cannot live like the world and do the things that they do. It is not pleasing to God. Through Christ we are the hope for the world. There simply must be a difference between us and them. That is the only way we can reach them and give them hope. The Bible declares: "Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers; for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness?" 2 Corinthians 6:14. "God is light; in him there is no darkness at all." 1 John 1:5
Any saint celebrating Halloween doesn't know who Jesus is. How can we cry out to God one minute and entertain the devil the next? How can we even expect the Lord to answer us until we repent? Every time you put a costume on your child, you are literally and unknowingly sacrificing your child to the devil. He will take full advantage of it by transforming your kids lives into darkness. Satan will even come into your homes and take them over.
Lastly, a lot of the saints like to watch horror movies on Halloween.That is a big mistake. You are opening a doorway for evil to come into your homes. It will take away peace from within. It will never be the same again.
A lot of the saints do something called trunk or treat, and Hallelujah night at the church. After service they give out candy to the children. You are still celebrating Halloween. The Bible says: "A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump." Galatians 5:9.
Everyone doing that is defiling the house of God. Satan can walk right in and take over. The Lord wants his church to do absolutely nothing for Halloween, not acknowledging it in any way. We are to pray for the ones that do.
I know a lot of saints will disregard what has been said. That's OK, as long as I can reach one, it will please God. God bless!