Every year that I write about Halloween, I write mostly to the church. The world (the unsaved) will not understand. The world is in darkness, and the church has begun to enjoy that darkness. The church must begin to walk in holiness, that the world may have the light of God shown down on them. Once God's house becomes holy, it will be unstoppable. Let us all start by separating ourselves from Halloween.

A lot of the saints want to know if it is a sin to celebrate that occasion. Yes it is! It has been from day one. A lot of church folk don't want to accept that. They say there is no harm in it. We are doing it for the children. I say that there is plenty of harm in it, and you are endangering your children lives. You just don't know how bad the devil wants to destroy, even kill your children.

If you need prayer or encouragement email Apostle J.M. Biggs at jesus9161@yahoo.com