In light of all the things that are going on in the world today, where is hope?
Things have begun to happen one right after another. We don’t even get a chance to catch our breath.
Food prices have skyrocketed. When is the last time you purchased some chicken wings? It almost makes you want to raise your own chickens.
The price for gas and lumber have gone up considerably. Also, it appears like every time we turn around there is another virus.
Where is our hope? It is simple. Our hope is in the lord.
This is the time for every born-again Christian to step into center stage. This is our time. For years God has tried to prepare us for a time such as this — the last of the last days.
This is no time for sitting in our churches or sitting at home. There is a dying world out there that needs hope.
Some Christians may read this and say: “I’m not going out there with all those viruses. What is wrong with you?”
If you have the living God (holy ghost) living inside of you, what do you have to fear?
Jesus has promised to give us power after we received the holy ghost.
Do you have any power?
The Bible declares: “Verily I say unto you, whatsoever ye shall bind on Earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on Earth shall be loosed in heaven. Again, I say unto you; that if two of you shall agree on Earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my father which is in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18:18- 20.
We’ve got to go out in the streets and in our stores and share the love of Jesus. During the Christmas holidays is the perfect time. The world (the unsaved) are out in force during the holiday season.
What has happened to the church? Fear and unbelief has happened.
Spend time with God in prayer and in the word. Then when you go out and share the love, a supernatural explosion will come from you.
The Bible says, “He that believeth on me, as the scripture has said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.” John 7:38.
We can do this. Are you with me? Say amen!
I want you to know that I am praying for all you readers each and every day.
If you need special prayer for anything, contact me, and I will be happy to pray for you.
I love you and may God bless you! Have a merry Christmas.