Our God, has been a patient and loving God. He’s been watching for years now, all the sin and abominations people have been doing in the world. This country is in a mess and his patience has run out.

Something is coming! Neither the church, nor this country is prepared for it. This country has already been infected with COVID-19 and monkey pox. Look at the record heat, drought, and flooding. Lots more will happen before this year is out.

If you need prayer or encouragement email Apostle J.M. Biggs at jesus9161@yahoo.com.