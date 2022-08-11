Our God, has been a patient and loving God. He’s been watching for years now, all the sin and abominations people have been doing in the world. This country is in a mess and his patience has run out.
Something is coming! Neither the church, nor this country is prepared for it. This country has already been infected with COVID-19 and monkey pox. Look at the record heat, drought, and flooding. Lots more will happen before this year is out.
People in God’s church think that they can live in sin and serve the Lord at the same time. Some call it hyper grace. They don’t think God will judge us for how we live and how his church has been destroyed.
He said in his word: “Judgment is coming, and it will not tarry. My prayer to the church is to fall on your knees and call on Jesus before it’s too late. The Lord is sending a great shaking to his church. It is already happening.
The Bible declares: “Behold, ye trust lying words, that cannot profit. Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely and burn incense unto ba’-al and walk after other gods whom ye know not; and come and stand before me in this house (church) which is called by my name, and say, we are delivered to do all these abominations? Is this house, (church) which is called by my name, become a den of robbers in your eyes? Behold, even I have seen it, saith the Lord. But go ye now unto my place which was in Shi’-loh, where I set my name at the first, and see what I did to it for the wickedness of my people, Israel. And now, because ye have done all these works saith the Lord, and I spake unto you, rising up early and speaking, but ye heard not; and I called you but ye answered not; therefore will I do unto this house, (church) which is called by my name, wherein ye trust, and unto the place which I gave to you and to your fathers, as I have done to Shi’-loh.
“And I will cast you out of my sight as I have cast out all your brethren, even the whole seed of E’-phra-im. Therefore pray not thou for this people, neither lift up cry nor prayer for them, neither make intercession to me: for I will not hear thee.” Jeremiah 7:8 — 16.