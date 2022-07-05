When my father sat me down and asked me if I wanted a “crop” — his way of asking me if I wanted to farm after high school — or go to college, it didn’t take me very long to let him know I’d prefer college.
I had great respect for his choice of careers. I believe it was that respect that led me on a different path. My father, fresh from his service in World War II, came home to help his father farm and to get his own “crop” in order to marry and start a family.
He had few choices at the time. He used the G.I. Bill to learn more about farming and set about doing his life’s work.
I knew the farming routine. Up early most days to put in a full day’s work. Some of it was sunup to sundown. After a bath and grub, it was time for bed with a new day quickly sprouting forth.
Weather was always a concern, from the winter freezes to the summer rains and hurricanes. There were large investments in corn, soybeans, tobacco and peanuts with no guarantee of a profitable return. Too much rain and crops drowned, cutting their harvest yields. Too little rain and drought didn’t allow for full growth. There was always worry about the crop and that worry lasted for the better part of every year.
I don’t think I ever loved farming, but I was keenly aware of its importance to our family in providing food, clothing, and shelter for us. It was obvious, too, when my Mother began to work off the farm at various sewing plants in Grifton, Hookerton and Ayden that our standard of living seemingly improved.
It was off to a two-year school for me, and the rest is history. I received an associate degree in accounting and after a four-year stint at an Ayden farm supply store, I wound up in the newspaper business, to practice accounting and to write. Over the years I have dabbled in a garden because it reminded me of growing up on the farm. I imitate, I suppose, some of the things that I did there — maybe the things I liked doing the most — such as planting the crops, plowing them and seeing them grow to harvest.
As I look around today at food prices, I wonder if I should start gardening again. I stopped several years ago. It became more of a chore at my age and seed prices seem to give me an excuse that planting was more expensive than just buying from a grocery store.
According to a release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “The Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers increased 1.0 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.”
The release went on to note that, “The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors.” The energy index rose 3.9 percent over the month of May while the food index rose 1.2 percent. Of course, all of this is obvious to American consumers.
To make matters worse, is there an end to rising inflation? The Producers’ Price Index (PPI), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for final demand increased 0.8 percent in May, seasonally adjusted. Unadjusted, the final demand prices moved up 10.8 percent for the 12 months ended in May. Thus, it seems the PPI points to more future rises in the CPI that will affect all our grocery prices.
The Globalnewswire indicates groceries rose 14.6 percent in May, the steepest increase since tracking prices began. Forbes reported that online grocery prices were up 11.7 percent from a year ago in May.
Anyone who has purchased groceries lately can see how the rising prices have affected personal pocketbooks across America. The question in my mind is should we all find a little piece of dirt and start planting our own garden again?
I suspect we will see plenty of gardens in backyards or anywhere a family can grow vegetables for canning and keeping in the pantry in the near future. However, don’t forget that a garden isn’t cheap to grow. There are fertilizer, fuel, insecticide, and seed costs to be taken into consideration. Not to mention, there are expenses associated with canning the harvest. Gardeners will have to quickly learn how to grow a bountiful harvest in an efficient environment in order to save money.
Is a garden on every corner on our horizon? We’ll soon see.